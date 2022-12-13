SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wild get revenge vs. Oilers thanks to Frederick Gaudreau

Frederick Gaudreau scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Dec 12, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates with the puck during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates with the puck during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Krohn/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 13, 2022 03:10 AM
Frederick Gaudreau scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday.


Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who have won two straight and reasserted their dominance over Edmonton.


After Minnesota lost a seven game-winning streak over the Oilers with a 5-2 loss on Friday in Edmonton, the Wild never trailed on Monday.


Zach Hyman scored, and Stuart Skinner finished with 28 saves for the Oilers.

Edmonton lost for just the third time in its past nine games, with two of the losses coming to Minnesota, which defeated the Oilers 5-3 on Dec. 1.


While Connor McDavid's bid to join Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri and Dave Lumley as the only members of the Oilers to score in eight straight games ended, his first-period assist extended his point streak to nine.


McDavid, who was the first Oiler to ride a seven-game goal streak since Jimmy Carson during the 1988-89 season, has 20 points -- nine goals, 11 assists -- of his NHL-leading 55 during his nine-game point streak.

The Wild took a 2-1 lead when Boldy weaved his way through the Oilers and slid a pass to Gaudreau, who smacked a shot from close range over a sprawling Skinner at the 9:39 mark of the second period.


Boldy scored a power-play goal off assists from Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello at the 12:36 mark of the opening period.


Zuccarello's assist extended his point streak to seven, during which he has seven assists and two goals.


The Oilers pulled even 85 seconds later on their man-advantage opportunity.

Tyson Barrie took a pass from McDavid and rifled a slapshot that deflected downward off Fleury's glove, enabling Hyman to backhand it into the goal at the 14:01 mark of the first period.


The Oilers play at Nashville on Tuesday before hosting St. Louis on Thursday and Anaheim on Saturday.


The Wild continue their four-game homestand by welcoming the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.


--Field Level Media

Dec 12, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 12, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) passes while Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) defends during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 12, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) passes while Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) defends during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) shoots against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 12, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) shoots against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

