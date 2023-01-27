ADVERTISEMENT

Wild earn OT win in fight-filled game with Flyers

Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Jan 26, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) rebounds as Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) rebounds as Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Blewett/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 27, 2023 03:10 AM
Matt Boldy had two goals and one assist and Zuccarello added an assist for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Minnesota goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves.

Noah Cates and Tony DeAngelo each scored one goal for the Flyers, who dropped their third game in a row (0-1-2). Carter Hart made 20 saves as Philadelphia fell to 1-8 in overtime this season.

Hart left for an extra skater at 18:26 of the third period and DeAngelo scored six seconds later to equalize the game 2-2. It was DeAngelo's first goal in 14 games.

With the score 1-1, the Flyers were aggressive early in the third period as Kevin Hayes and James van Riemsdyk each fired shots on goal.

Boldy's second goal of the night, at 4:48 on a power play, gave the Wild a 2-1 advantage. It was Boldy's 16th goal of the season.

Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov had a solid scoring chance saved by Hart at 11:12.

Philadelphia's Travis Konecny came close to tying the game soon after at 12:11 and then was called for interference against Jon Merrill. Simultaneously, Minnesota's Marcus Foligno and Konecny drew roughing penalties, ultimately giving the Wild a power play.

The game featured four fights, the last taking place at 2:45 of the second period between Philadelphia's Patrick Brown and Brandon Duhaime.

Minnesota soon equalized the game 1-1 when Boldy connected at 3:39.

Boldy nearly scored again at 14:30 of the second but was denied with a stellar save by Hart.

The Flyers went ahead 1-0 at 5:14 of the first period when Cates redirected a shot from the point by Rasmus Ristolainen.

Minnesota's Connor Dewar had two solid scoring chances around the 13-minute mark, but Hart was able to corral the second shot off a rebound and prevent the goal.

The Wild were buzzing in the Flyers' zone in the final 30 seconds of the opening period yet couldn't capitalize.

The first period was physical throughout with three separate fights.

--Field Level Media

Jan 26, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Zack MacEwen (17) and Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) fight in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Zack MacEwen (17) and Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) fight in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) cools off after a save in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 26, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) cools off after a save in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

