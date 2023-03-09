Sponsored By
NHL

Wild double up Jets, push point streak to 11 games

Mar 8, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno (17) reacts after scoring a goal Winnipeg Jets during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 09, 2023 02:25 AM

The Minnesota Wild extended their points streak to 11 games as they defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Wednesday.

Minnesota got multi-point efforts from Marcus Foligno, who had a goal and an assist, and Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Middleton, who each registered a pair of helpers.

Frederick Gaudreau, Ryan Hartman and Mason Shaw were the other goal-scorers for the Wild, who are on a 9-0-2 surge. Marc-Andre Fleury made 46 saves.

Logan Stanley and Nino Niederreiter scored for Winnipeg, which fell to 2-7-2 in its past 11 games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots.

The Wild moved in front at 14:14 of the first period. Left with room in the high slot, Foligno took a backhand pass from along the boards and scored.

Minnesota doubled the lead after causing by a Jets turnover. The puck ended up with Foligno, who found Gaudreau in alone. A few dekes later and the Wild were on top 2-0 at 7:06 of the second period.

The Jets responded 30 seconds later. Stanley scored his first of the season from the side of the net off a soft rebound.

Less than a minute after Stanley's tally, at 8:31, Minnesota regained its two-goal edge. Off a rush, Hartman put the puck through Hellebuyck's pads.

Niederreiter made it 3-2 at 17:15 of the middle period. A shot bounced off his forearm, causing the puck to land in a very opportune spot. He whacked into the net for his 20th goal of the season and his 400th career point.

The Wild's defensive front held on in the final frame, as Minnesota was able to clean up rebounds to sweep away any danger as Winnipeg pushed for an equalizing goal.

Shaw put the puck into an empty net to put the game away with 38 seconds remaining.

Winnipeg went 0-for-3 on the power play while Minnesota didn't take advantage of its lone power play.

--Field Level Media

1/3: Mar 8, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno (17) reacts after scoring a goal Winnipeg Jets during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 8, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson EK (14) battles Winnipeg Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov (7) for the puck during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 8, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson EK (14) battles Winnipeg Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov (7) for the puck during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 8, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley (64) looks to make a pass against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 8, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley (64) looks to make a pass against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

