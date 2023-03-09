Wild double up Jets, push point streak to 11 games

The Minnesota Wild extended their points streak to 11 games as they defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Wednesday.

Minnesota got multi-point efforts from Marcus Foligno, who had a goal and an assist, and Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Middleton, who each registered a pair of helpers.

Frederick Gaudreau, Ryan Hartman and Mason Shaw were the other goal-scorers for the Wild, who are on a 9-0-2 surge. Marc-Andre Fleury made 46 saves.

Logan Stanley and Nino Niederreiter scored for Winnipeg, which fell to 2-7-2 in its past 11 games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots.

The Wild moved in front at 14:14 of the first period. Left with room in the high slot, Foligno took a backhand pass from along the boards and scored.

Minnesota doubled the lead after causing by a Jets turnover. The puck ended up with Foligno, who found Gaudreau in alone. A few dekes later and the Wild were on top 2-0 at 7:06 of the second period.

The Jets responded 30 seconds later. Stanley scored his first of the season from the side of the net off a soft rebound.

Less than a minute after Stanley's tally, at 8:31, Minnesota regained its two-goal edge. Off a rush, Hartman put the puck through Hellebuyck's pads.

Niederreiter made it 3-2 at 17:15 of the middle period. A shot bounced off his forearm, causing the puck to land in a very opportune spot. He whacked into the net for his 20th goal of the season and his 400th career point.

The Wild's defensive front held on in the final frame, as Minnesota was able to clean up rebounds to sweep away any danger as Winnipeg pushed for an equalizing goal.

Shaw put the puck into an empty net to put the game away with 38 seconds remaining.

Winnipeg went 0-for-3 on the power play while Minnesota didn't take advantage of its lone power play.

