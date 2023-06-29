Warroad's Jayson Shaugabay enjoys draft experience, leaves Nashville as a Tampa Bay Lightning prospect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — While the Land of 10,000 Lakes is home to plenty of water, you won't find many white-sand beaches, palm trees or warm days from November through March.

However, Jayson Shaugabay will have a chance to experience a much different winter in the future, as the Warroad native was selected by the Tampa Bay Lighting on Thursday morning in the 2023 NHL Draft.

“I know they’ve got a lot of good people there and they win,” Shaugabay said of the organization that selected him in the fourth round (115th overall). “I know they’re in a pretty cool location too, and that’s always a little bonus. So it’s just a really great spot.”

Shaugabay said he spoke with the Lightning multiple times this season, including a meeting at the NHL Combine earlier this month. While he was still surprised when the pick was announced, Shaugabay said he felt those interviews went well and the organization made it clear they were interested in him.

The Minnesota Duluth commit was on-hand Thursday at Bridgestone Arena with several friends and family members in attendance. Nashville is the furthest he’s ever been from home but he’s hoping to stretch that a little further south in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

We acquired the 115th overall pick from Nashville in exchange for our 2024 Fourth Round pick.



With the 115th pick in the #NHLDraft, we have selected Jayson Shaugabay.



Welcome to Tampa, Jayson! pic.twitter.com/fhpP6hQKhg — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 29, 2023

Speaking of home, Warroad is a place that means so much to the right-shot forward. Shaugabay racked up 96 points in 31 games this season — breaking school records and being named Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey.

He led the Warriors to the Class A Championship Game — something that meant “everything” to him considering his family history and Native American heritage both at the school and in Warroad.

Jayson Shaugabay had quite the career in a Warroad sweater, where he spent the past four seasons. “It means more than people probably know,” he said of playing in his hometown. “It’s a lot deeper than just hockey or just being with my buddies, it’s a lot deeper than that. So to be able to wear that jersey for one more year was really special.” Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Shaugabay will head to Green Bay next season for a full season of junior hockey before returning to the state of Minnesota at UMD.

He was one of four UMD commits picked Thursday — Adam Gajan, Aaron Pionk and Matthew Perkins being the others — and one of two Warroad kids to hear their name called, goaltender Hampton Slukynsky being the other.

Shaugabay said the entire draft process has been “really fun” and he even received a good luck text from fellow Warroad product T.J. Oshie Thursday morning — who a distant relative.

“I’ve just tried to enjoy it,” Shaugabay said. “I’ve got a lot of family here so being able to walk around Nashville and go on the little scooters with them and do all that, plus the combine and those things (leading up to the draft) — it’s been really fun and I’m really grateful I’ve gotten to experience it.”

Jayson Shaugabay scored 33 goals and racked up 96 points in 31 games this season at Warroad High School. He added another 16 points (3-13-16) in 27 USHL games, catching the eye of the Tampa Bay Lightning — the team that picked him Thursday morning in the NHL Draft. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Shaugabay knows there’s still work to be done and feels he needs to get faster and stronger. Along with working on his quickness and explosiveness.

Standing at 5-foot-9 and 168 pounds, he tries to model his game after Artemi Panarin and Nikita Kucherov — who he’s hoping to eventually meet and potentially play with.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked what he can bring to a future Tampa Bay lineup, the answer was a lot of skill, a lot of playmaking and somebody that can produce on the power play — something multiple coaches and scouts told The Rink Live earlier this month.

While he’ll continue working to get to the NHL level, Thursday is a day he’ll never forget.

“It’s something you dream about and for it to finally come true, you really don’t have words for it,” Shaugabay said. “It’s just an unbelievable feeling.”