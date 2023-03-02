Sponsored By
NHL

Vladimir Tarasenko lifts Rangers over Flyers in OT

Vladimir Tarasenko scored 2:32 into overtime, and the New York Rangers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Mar 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) battles for the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Patrick Brown (38) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 02, 2023 02:25 AM

Tarasenko, who added two assists, skated around Rasmus Ristolainen and scored for the third time since being traded to New York.

Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider each added one goal for the Rangers.

Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves.

The Rangers played without defenseman K'Andre Miller, who was suspended three games by the league for spitting on the Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty.

New York acquired Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday and he'll likely make his debut Thursday at home against the Ottawa Senators.

Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton scored one goal apiece for the slumping Flyers, who have dropped four in a row.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 22 shots.

Travis Konecny, the Flyers' leading scorer, remains out with an upper-body injury. The Flyers have one win in 10 games without Konecny this season.

New York's Alexis Lafreniere ripped a slap shot at 5:39 of the third period, but Hart cut off the angle to make the save.

The Rangers kept the pressure on and Kreider redirected a shot in front from the blue line to tie the game at 2-all at 10:33.

The Rangers went ahead 1-0 when Zibanejad scored 16 seconds into a power play at 2:51 of the first period. It was Zibanejad's 32nd goal of the season.

The Flyers equalized at 1-1 when Tippett connected on the power play at 15:05 for his 18th goal this season. After very little offensive pressure on the Rangers' first two power plays, Tippett capitalized on the third.

The game opened up in the second period as both teams had several solid scoring chances midway through the frame.

Laughton gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at 11:16 when he flipped the puck over Shesterkin and just under the top of the crossbar.

Kreider fired a shot from a tough angle off Hart's mask in the final 20 seconds of the second period.

--Field Level Media

Mar 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal with left wing Chris Kreider (20) and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) battle for position during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) celebrates his goal with teammates against the New York Rangers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
