Vladimir Tarasenko lifts Rangers over Flyers in OT

Vladimir Tarasenko scored 2:32 into overtime, and the New York Rangers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Tarasenko, who added two assists, skated around Rasmus Ristolainen and scored for the third time since being traded to New York.

Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider each added one goal for the Rangers.

Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves.

The Rangers played without defenseman K'Andre Miller, who was suspended three games by the league for spitting on the Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty.

New York acquired Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday and he'll likely make his debut Thursday at home against the Ottawa Senators.

Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton scored one goal apiece for the slumping Flyers, who have dropped four in a row.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 22 shots.

Travis Konecny, the Flyers' leading scorer, remains out with an upper-body injury. The Flyers have one win in 10 games without Konecny this season.

New York's Alexis Lafreniere ripped a slap shot at 5:39 of the third period, but Hart cut off the angle to make the save.

The Rangers kept the pressure on and Kreider redirected a shot in front from the blue line to tie the game at 2-all at 10:33.

The Rangers went ahead 1-0 when Zibanejad scored 16 seconds into a power play at 2:51 of the first period. It was Zibanejad's 32nd goal of the season.

The Flyers equalized at 1-1 when Tippett connected on the power play at 15:05 for his 18th goal this season. After very little offensive pressure on the Rangers' first two power plays, Tippett capitalized on the third.

The game opened up in the second period as both teams had several solid scoring chances midway through the frame.

Laughton gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at 11:16 when he flipped the puck over Shesterkin and just under the top of the crossbar.

Kreider fired a shot from a tough angle off Hart's mask in the final 20 seconds of the second period.

