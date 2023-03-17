Sponsored By
NHL

Vince Dunn gives Kraken OT win over Sharks

Vince Dunn scored at 1:58 of overtime as the Seattle Kraken defeated the host San Jose Sharks 2-1 Thursday night.

By Field Level Media
Today at 4:29 AM

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist and goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves for Seattle, which snapped a three-game winless streak (0-2-1).

Rookie William Eklund scored on a penalty shot early in the third period for San Jose, which earlier this week became the first NHL team eliminated from playoff contention and has won just once in its past 11 games (1-8-2). James Reimer stopped 30 of 32 shots.

Dunn's winner came after he took a pass from Bjorkstrand and skated over the blue line on the right wing. As teammate Yanni Gourde skated toward the net, taking two defenders with him, Dunn's shot from the top of the faceoff circle beat Reimer between the pads. The goal extended Dunn's franchise-record points streak to 11 games (four goals, 12 assists).

Eklund broke a scoreless tie 1:18 into the third period. Kevin Labanc's pass from the right-wing boards at the blue line found Eklund splitting two defenders on his way to the net. Seattle forward Ryan Donato was called for slashing Eklund from behind, giving him a penalty shot.

Eklund, who scored his first career NHL goal on Tuesday in a 6-5 overtime defeat to Columbus, skated in on Grubauer, faked to his backhand and slipped the puck between the goalie's pads.

The Kraken tied it on Bjorkstrand's breakaway goal at 7:03 of the third. Gourde started the play with a stretch pass up the middle of the ice from behind his goal line. Bjorkstrand put a forehander over Reimer's catching glove and into the upper-right corner of the net.

San Jose had a 10-8 edge in shots in a scoreless first period. That didn't include Noah Gregory's last-second attempt that rang off the left post.

Seattle had a 15-8 shot advantage in the second, which was also goalless.

--Field Level Media

