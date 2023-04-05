Sponsored By
NHL

Ville Husso, David Perron help Red Wings blank Canadiens

Ville Husso made 24 saves and David Perron had two goals and an assist as the visiting Detroit Red Wings recorded a 5-0 shutout of the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Apr 4, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (8) plays the puck along the boards against Detroit Red Wings left wing Dominik Kubalik (81) during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (8) plays the puck along the boards against Detroit Red Wings left wing Dominik Kubalik (81) during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 05, 2023 at 12:46 AM

Ville Husso made 24 saves and David Perron had two goals and an assist as the visiting Detroit Red Wings recorded a 5-0 shutout of the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

The victory kept Detroit's slim playoff chances alive, though the Wings (35-33-9, 79 points) may need to win all of their remaining five games to pass the four teams ahead of them for the final Western Conference wild-card slot. The Red Wings are 4-1-0 in their last five games.

Olli Maatta and Jordan Oesterle each had two assists. Lucas Raymond collected the game's opening marker at 4:55 of the first period, while Matt Luff and Joe Veleno scored the Red Wings' other goals.

Goaltender Cayden Primeau stopped 16 of 21 shots as Montreal (30-42-6, 66 points) was shut out for the second time in as many games. The Habs also went scoreless in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Canadiens are 0-4-0 in their last four games, with the last three losses coming on home ice.

Perron scored on a breakaway midway through the first period, after taking a long stretch pass from Oesterle down the middle of the ice. Perron's next tally came on a tip-in goal 7:26 into the third period.

Perron has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his last nine games.

Husso missed the Red Wings' previous seven games due to a lower-body injury but looked sharp in his return to action. It was Husso's fourth shutout of the season and his second against Montreal, as Husso also delivered a 29-save gem in Detroit's 3-0 win over the Canadiens in the first game of the season.

After firing a season-low 14 shots against the Hurricanes, Montreal generated at least a little more pressure with 24 shots on Tuesday. Jonathan Drouin had perhaps the Habs' best scoring chance at 14:07 of the second period, but Husso made a tremendous stop on Drouin's point-blank shot.

Detroit finished its regular-season series with Montreal with a 3-0-1 record.

--Field Level Media

