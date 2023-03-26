Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Viktor Arvidsson helps hot Kings take down Jets

Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and Drew Doughty had a goal with an assist, as the Los Angeles Kings extended their point streak to 11 games with Saturday's 4-1 home victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Mar 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) defends the goal as Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) moves in for a shot during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) defends the goal as Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) moves in for a shot during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 9:57 PM

Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and Drew Doughty had a goal with an assist, as the Los Angeles Kings extended their point streak to 11 games with Saturday's 4-1 home victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Alex Iafallo also scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves to improve to 4-0-1 since coming over from Columbus for the Kings (42-20-10, 94 points), who tied a franchise record with their current 9-0-2 stretch. Sitting second in the Pacific Division and a winner in four of five, Los Angeles is also amid a 10-0-2 home stretch.

Meanwhile, Pierre Luc-Dubois scored his 25th goal and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots for Winnipeg (41-30-3, 85 points), which was trying for a third consecutive victory. Owners of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, the Jets have dropped three of five on the road.

Los Angeles wasted no time opening the scoring. Just 1:22 into the contest, and off a face-off win by Trevor Moore, Arvidsson snapped the puck past Hellebuyck.

The Kings recorded 12 of the game's first 13 shots on goal. However, the Jets found some offensive opportunities and posted seven of the opening frame's final nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, Los Angeles extended its lead, via the power play, at 5:28 into the second period. Phillip Danault got the puck behind the Winnipeg net, then pushed it across the crease for Iafallo to bury.

The Jets finally converted near the end of a five-minute cross-checking major to Los Angeles' Blake Lizotte. With 1:23 remaining in the second, Kyle Connor posted his career-high 47th assist on a cross-slot pass to Dubois, who drove the puck by Korpisalo for Winnipeg's first power-play goal in seven contests.

Again, Los Angeles struck early in a period, and off another face-off win. This time, Anze Kopitar's successful draw resulted in the puck finding Doughty, who drove it low and hard by Hellebuyck just 27 seconds into the third.

Winnipeg had a late power-play chance in the third, but failed to convert. Arvidsson put the game away via an empty-netter for his 22nd goal.

--Field Level Media

Mar 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) blocks a shot as Winnipeg Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov (7) is in position for the rebound during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) blocks a shot as Winnipeg Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov (7) is in position for the rebound during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) moves the puck against Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore (12) during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) moves the puck against Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore (12) during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
NHL
Strong third period lifts Rangers over Panthers
Patrick Kane scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as the New York Rangers rallied past the host Florida Panthers, 4-3, on Saturday night in Sunrise.
March 25, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 25, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) battles Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) for the puck during the 1st period game between the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Ryan Hartman helps Wild continue dominance of Blackhawks
Ryan Hartman scored the go-ahead goal with 1:11 remaining in the third period to fuel the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday in Saint Paul, Minn.
March 25, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 25, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) chase the puck in the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sabres score late in shutout of Islanders
Kyle Okposo's goal with 6:29 left lifted the visiting Buffalo Sabres to a 2-0 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday in Elmont, N.Y.
March 25, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 25, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; General view of the arena from the visiting team bench prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Flames blow lead, come back to top Sharks
Walker Duehr scored one goal and assisted Nazem Kadri's third-period game-winning marker as the host Calgary Flames kept their flickering playoff hopes alive with a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
March 25, 2023 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT