UND commit Andrew Strathmann has an NHL Draft Day story to remember

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Andrew Strathmann will forever have a laugh when he tells his NHL Draft day story.

As the Columbus Blue Jackets made their pick at No. 98 and his family began celebrating in the Bridgestone Arena crowd, Strathmann was nowhere to be found.

Perhaps unfortunate timing on his part, but the North Dakota commit ran to the bathroom at the end of the third round, expecting to have a quick break. However, that break was short-lived and Strathmann was taken just two picks into the fourth round.

“I ran over to the bathroom and I’m running back, and my buddy on the concourse was like, you got picked. So I walked back into the arena and my family was standing up cheering,” Strathmann said. “Just a funny story.”

Strathmann was one of six Youngstown Phantoms taken Thursday morning and one of two by Columbus, along with William Whitelaw — who was ironically his roommate in Nashville this week. Whitelaw was taken in the third round (66th overall).

Strathmann enjoyed a successful second USHL season, notching a career-high 38 points during the regular season and helping lead the Phantoms to their first Clark Cup.

He was the USHL’s highest-rated non-NTDP defenseman and third-highest-rated skater — No. 44 — in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings and had a good showing in Buffalo earlier this month at the NHL Draft Combine.

While it was almost a lock the left-shot defenseman would hear his name called in Nashville, the big question was where. Strathmann was the USHL’s 11th non-NTDP player selected and is ecstatic to be staying in the state of Ohio.

“You do get a little nervous sitting out there but it’s been unreal to spend the time with my family and friends,” he said. “I’m glad it was Columbus because there’s a lot of connections there with me so I’m excited.”

Andrew Strathmann had three goals and seven points in the playoffs this spring, helping the Youngstown Phantoms win their first Clark Cup in franchise history. “I think I’m a two-way defenseman and somebody that works hard all over the ice,” Strathmann said. “I compete, skate really well and like to join the rush and play some offense.” Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms

Strathmann’s parents, Ralph and Laura, were both on hand in Nashville, along with a group of around 15 friends and family members. Plus several members of the Youngstown Phantoms organization.

He’ll return to Youngstown next season for one more year of junior hockey but his future head coach, UND’s Brad Berry, was also there Thursday to witness the special day.

Strathmann was one of four UND commits selected, joining Michael Emerson, David Klee and Jayden Perron.

“I think it’s an amazing experience,” Berry told The Rink Live. “I know I’ve been doing this for quite a while, but for these kids, it’s a surreal experience and they’re excited. There’s a little bit of anxiety and a little bit of nervousness, but once they get drafted it’s a special moment and I’m glad to be here to see it.”

Andrew Strathmann is expected to arrive in Grand Forks for the 2024-25 season. "When we committed him a couple years ago he was a very good youth player and then he went into the junior ranks," UND head coach Brad Berry told The Rink Live. "He’s grown exponentially, especially this season, and I think him going back (to Youngstown) is the right thing in a lot of ways. He’s gonna be their guy on the back end, he was just named captain – leadership is a big thing – and that’ll only reinforce the impact he’ll make in our group a year from now.” Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms

A self-described two-way defenseman, Strathmann said he tries to model his game after Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore and New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba.

His offensive ability has shined through his first two USHL seasons but Strathmann has shown he’s not afraid to mix it up and play the body either. The defensive side of his game has continued to take strides too, especially down the stretch this season.

As for his future, Strathmann said he had a really good conversation with the organization at the combine and knew Columbus was interested.

While he had to wait a few extra minutes to hear the news, he’s glad the Blue Jackets were the ones to call his name.

“I know a good amount of people on the staff, so it means a lot to know you’re in good hands,” Strathmann said. “I’m excited.”