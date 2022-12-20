SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (41 saves) helps Sabres best Knights

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made a career-high 41 saves, including one on a penalty shot, and Tage Thompson notched a goal in his fourth consecutive game to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night in Las Vegas.

Dec 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 20, 2022 05:08 AM
Share

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made a career-high 41 saves, including one on a penalty shot, and Tage Thompson notched a goal in his fourth consecutive game to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night in Las Vegas.

It was Luukkonen's fourth win in his last five starts.

Jeff Skinner and Lawrence Pilut also scored goals for Buffalo, which won its fourth straight game and completed a sweep of a three-game Western road trip.

Reilly Smith and Chandler Stephenson scored for Vegas, which lost for the sixth time in its last seven home games. The Western Conference-leading Golden Knights, who are 14-2-1 on the road, dropped to 8-9-0 at home this season. Adin Hill finished with 15 saves.

After a scoreless first period, Buffalo took a 3-0 lead in the second.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skinner started the scoring at the 1:53 mark when he took an Alex Tuch crossing pass at the edge of the left circle and fired a wrist shot past Hill's blocker side for his 16th goal of the season.

Thompson made it 2-0 with a highlight reel curl-and-drag shot from the low slot, where he patiently snapped a wrist shot past Hill's blocker side for his 26th goal of the season. It also was Thompson's 12th goal and 21st point in nine December games.

Pilut extended the lead to 3-0 with his first goal of the season when he slapped a shot from the left point over Hill's glove and off the bottom of the crossbar and into the net. It was Pilut's second career goal and first since Jan. 8, 2019.

Stephenson cut it to 3-1 at the 3:54 mark of the third period with a breakaway goal, sliding a forehand shot through Luukkonen's pads for his eighth goal of the season.

Vegas had a chance to cut the deficit to one goal with 6:57 remaining when Kyle Okposo dove and tripped Jonathan Marchessault as he was cutting toward the net and Marchessault was awarded a penalty shot. But Luukkonen made a pad save on Marchessault's try from the right side of the goal.

The Golden Knights pulled Hill for an extra attacker with 2:43 left and Smith scored his 17th goal of the season on a wrist shot through traffic from the top of the right circle to make it 3-2. However, Luukkonen turned away three more shots after that to seal the win.

--Field Level Media

Dec 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media