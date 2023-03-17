Sponsored By
NHL

Tyler Toffoli tallies 4 points as Flames blitz Knights

Tyler Toffoli had two goals and two assists, Blake Coleman scored twice and the Calgary Flames scored four times in the third period to roll to a 7-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

By Field Level Media
Today at 3:54 AM

It was the first four-point game of the season for Toffoli.

MacKenzie Weegar added a goal and an assist and Mikael Backlund and Dillon Dube also scored for Calgary (31-24-14, 76 points), which closed within three points of the Winnipeg Jets (38-28-3, 79 points) for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson each logged two assists as Calgary improved to 4-1-1 in its past six games.

Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves for the Flames, who won the first time in nine games at Las Vegas in franchise history while also handing the Golden Knights their most lopsided loss of the season.

Reilly Smith had a goal and an assist and Zach Whitecloud also scored a goal for Pacific Division-leading Vegas (42-21-6, 90 points), which had a four-game win streak end. Jonathan Quick finished with 23 saves.

Calgary took a 1-0 lead at the 15:05 mark of the first period. Weegar's one-timer from just inside the blue line knuckled under Quick's right arm for his second goal of the season.

The Flames made it 2-0 at 3:39 of the second period. Vegas' Paul Cotter lost the puck inside his own blue line to Lindholm. A feed from Lindholm sent Toffoli rushing down the right wing before cutting in front of the crease and wrapping a forehand shot around Quick's left pad.

Vegas rallied to tie it with two goals in the span of 3:21 midway through the second period. Whitecloud got the first with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle past Markstrom's blocker side. Smith followed with his 23rd goal of the season when he roofed a one-timer off a William Karlsson crossing pass into right side of the net.

Calgary regained the lead 3-2 just at 17:17 of the middle period when Coleman redirected Lindholm's crossing pass inside the left post for his 15th goal of the season.

Backlund extended the Flames' lead to 4-2 at 8:40 of the third period with a power-play goal. He flicked a shot from behind the left side of the goal off the back of Quick's mask and into the net for his 17th goal.

Toffoli made it 5-2 at 13:16 when he put in a rebound for his 28th goal of the season after Quick stopped Andrew Mangiapane's breakaway try.

Vegas pulled Quick for an extra attacker with five minutes left and Coleman scored an empty-netter at 15:43. Dube added his 18th goal with 3:49 to go.

--Field Level Media

