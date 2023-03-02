Sponsored By
NHL

Tyler Seguin's 3-point game sends Stars past Coyotes

Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars came from behind for a 4-2 win over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

By Field Level Media
March 02, 2023 03:23 AM

Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen also scored for the Stars, who are 2-0-1 in their past three games. The latest victory extended Dallas' lead atop the Central Division.

Though the Stars outshot the Coyotes by a 41-20 margin, Dallas trailed 2-0 through 18 minutes and didn't hold a lead until Heiskanen scored a deflected goal at 4:38 of the third period.

Jake Oettinger stopped 18 of 20 shots for his 25th win of the season.

Seguin collected his third three-point game of the season, and both of his goals both came on special teams. The forward scored a power-play marker 1:50 into the second period, and then he tapped in a short-handed goal at 16:12 of the third period.

Barrett Hayton and Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, while Juuso Valimaki had two assists. Connor Ingram did his best to keep the Coyotes close, stopping 37 of 41 shots.

The Coyotes made waves on the trade market earlier on Wednesday, dealing Jakob Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators and Shayne Gostisbehere to the Carolina Hurricanes. The two swaps brought four draft picks back to the Coyotes as they look to the future.

In the early part of Wednesday's game, however, the Coyotes played more like playoff contenders than trade-deadline sellers. Hayton put Arizona ahead at 10:28 of the first period, and Keller extended the lead with a power-play tally at 13:47 of the first.

Keller has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak.

It was the seventh time in the past eight games that the Stars allowed the opening goal. Despite the rough start on Wednesday, Dallas responded with four unanswered tallies.

Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz left the game midway through the second period after sustaining what the team described as an upper-body injury. Schmaltz was struck in the head with the puck while blocking a shot from Dallas defenseman Jani Hakanpaa.

--Field Level Media

