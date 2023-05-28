Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Ty Dellandrea's first multi-goal game keeps Stars alive vs. Knights

Ty Dellandrea scored twice in an 87-second span midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars staved off elimination for the second straight game with a 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

May 27, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates in warm-ups prior to the game against the Dallas Stars in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
May 27, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates in warm-ups prior to the game against the Dallas Stars in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
May 28, 2023 at 2:14 AM

Ty Dellandrea scored twice in an 87-second span midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars staved off elimination for the second straight game with a 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

It was the first multi-goal goal of Dellandrea's career. Jake Oettinger stopped 27 of 29 shots, Jason Robertson and Luke Glendening scored goals and Thomas Harley added two assists for Dallas, which still trails the best-of-seven series 3-2. Game 6 is Monday night in Dallas.

Chandler Stephenson and Ivan Barbashev scored goals and Jonathan Marchessault assisted on both for Vegas. Adin Hill finished with 30 saves.

The game was tied 2-2 entering the third period when Dellandrea gave Dallas its first lead of the game at the 10:35 mark, snapping a wrist shot from the middle of the right circle that deflected off the stick of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and under the glove of Hill.

Dellandrea then made it 4-2 with 7:58 left when he rifled in a rebound of a Max Domi shot from the low slot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vegas nearly cut the deficit in half when Alec Martinez blasted a shot off the goalpost with just over five minutes remaining, and the Golden Knights pulled Hill with 3:17 to play. Vegas attempted seven shots with the extra attacker but six were blocked and Oettinger easily saved the other, a wrist shot by Jack Eichel.

Vegas took a 1-0 lead at the 13:36 mark of the first period when Barbashev scooped up a loose puck by the right boards and powered toward the net, where he swept a shot around Oettinger's right pad for his sixth goal of the playoffs.

But Dallas needed just 1:48 to tie it on Glendening's second goal of the playoffs, bouncing a deflection of a Harley point shot past Hill's right pad.

The Golden Knights regained the lead at 2-1 early in the second period when Stephenson, left alone in the left circle during a line change, took a crossing pass from Shea Theodore and roofed a wrist shot into the far corner for his eighth goal of the playoffs.

The Stars needed a little over two minutes to tie it again when Robertson chipped in a rebound of his own shot from the slot over Hill's left shoulder from the bottom of the left circle for his fifth goal of the series and seventh of the playoffs.

--Field Level Media

May 27, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates in warm-ups prior to the game against the Dallas Stars in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: May 27, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates in warm-ups prior to the game against the Dallas Stars in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
May 27, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates in warm-ups prior to the game against the Dallas Stars in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: May 27, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates in warm-ups prior to the game against the Dallas Stars in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
May 27, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) skates in warm-ups prior to the game against the Dallas Stars in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: May 27, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) skates in warm-ups prior to the game against the Dallas Stars in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
May 25, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) and center Tyler Seguin (91) and center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates after Robertson scores a power play goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (not pictured) during the first period in game four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Joe Pavelski's OT tally beats Knights, keeps Stars alive
The Dallas Stars weren't ready to pack up their gear, so they will pack their suitcases instead.
May 26, 2023 03:08 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
May 24, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) warms up prior to game four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers cap sweep of Hurricanes with last-minute goal
Matthew Tkachuk is taking his flair for the dramatic to the Stanley Cup Final -- and bringing the Florida Panthers with him.
May 25, 2023 03:22 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars
NHL
Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn suspended 2 games for hit on Mark Stone
Benn will miss the team's first regular season game in 2023-24 if the Stars are eliminated in Game 4.
May 24, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
May 23, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the arena and the Stanley Cup playoffs logo before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights in game three of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Knights shut out Stars, move one win from Cup Final
Adin Hill made sure the Vegas Golden Knights didn't need to work overtime on Tuesday night.
May 24, 2023 02:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT