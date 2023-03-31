Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Tristan Jarry, Penguins blank Predators

Goaltender Tristan Jarry, playing in his 200th career game, stopped all 28 shots he faced Thursday to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the visiting Nashville Predators 2-0.

Mar 30, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators center Philip Tomasino (26) juggles the puck to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators center Philip Tomasino (26) juggles the puck to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
March 31, 2023 at 12:45 AM

Goaltender Tristan Jarry, playing in his 200th career game, stopped all 28 shots he faced Thursday to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the visiting Nashville Predators 2-0.

It was the 13th career shutout for Jarry, his first against Nashville and his second of the season. He had not started the previous three games because of an injury and a coach's decision.

The win allowed the Penguins (37-28-10, 84 points) to maintain their hold on the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of Florida, which beat Montreal.

The loss kept the Predators (37-29-8, 82 points) from leapfrogging Calgary in the Western Conference wild-card chase. They remain three points out of a playoff spot.

Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins, who were 2-6-0 in their previous eight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Predators have lost three of their past four games.

Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros also was stellar, making 43 saves.

The Penguins were playing without three defensemen -- still light compared to the Nashville injury ward.

The Predators are fielding a young lineup because of the absence of a group of veterans: forwards Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Juuso Parssinen, and defensemen Roman Josi and Alexandre Carrier.

It was a goaltending duel until 14:15 of the second, when Zucker gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead.

From the right point, Evgeni Malkin faked a shot and passed to Brian Dumoulin at the top of the slot. Dumoulin moved down the slot and around defenseman Kevin Gravel, who had slid to his stomach. Dumoulin tapped a pass to his left to Zucker, who steered the puck inside the left post.

Among Jarry's critical saves was a left pad stop on Philip Tomasino point blank about 9 minutes into the third.

On a power play, the Penguins made it 2-0 at 13:03 of the third. Guentzel, at the right post, tapped in a feed from Rickard Rakell, who was in the left circle and threaded the puck through the crease.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Mar 30, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators center Rasmus Asplund (71) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 30, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators center Rasmus Asplund (71) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) and Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (right) battle to control the opening face-off during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 30, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) and Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (right) battle to control the opening face-off during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) moves the puck up ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 30, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) moves the puck up ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 30, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) takes a shot against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins earn Presidents' Trophy with OT win over Jackets
David Pastrnak scored 41 seconds into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night, clinching the Presidents' Trophy and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
March 31, 2023 01:25 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 30, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (85) skates with the puck in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Alex DeBrincat's OT goal boosts Sens past Flyers
Alex DeBrincat scored 1:36 into overtime to lift the host Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.
March 31, 2023 01:10 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 30, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Erik Haula (56) scores a goal past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) in front of center Jesper Boqvist (70) and defenseman Ben Harpur (5) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Devils fend off Rangers, keep 2nd place in division
Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves and Erik Haula and Timo Meier scored first-period goals as the host New Jersey Devils remained in second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers Thursday night in Newark, N.J.
March 31, 2023 12:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 30, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal in the first period against the Washington Capitals at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Lightning put another dent in Caps' dim playoff hopes
Pat Maroon scored twice, Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn each had a goal and an assist and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the visiting Washington Capitals 5-1 on Thursday night.
March 31, 2023 12:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT