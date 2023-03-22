Sponsored By
NHL

Travis Sanheim, Flyers double up Panthers

Travis Sanheim scored two goals, Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and the host Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Tuesday.

Mar 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates (49) reacts after a goal against the Florida Panthers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 22, 2023 at 12:58 AM

Scott Laughton and Ivan Provorov contributed one goal apiece while Egor Zamula, Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster had two assists each for the Flyers (26-32-12, 64 points).

Scott Laughton and Ivan Provorov contributed one goal apiece while Egor Zamula, Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster had two assists each for the Flyers (26-32-12, 64 points).

Goaltender Carter Hart made 41 saves for Philadelphia, which went 1-4-1 in its previous six games.

Brandon Montour and Sam Reinhart each had one goal and one assist for the Panthers, who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Matthew Tkachuk added a goal for Florida (36-28-7, 79 points). One day after becoming the Panthers' career points leader with 614, Aleksander Barkov registered two more assists.

Panthers goaltender Alex Lyon stopped 18 shots.

With the Flyers up 5-2, the game became chippy midway through the third period with a fight between Philadelphia's Brendan Lemieux and Florida's Radko Gudas.

The Panthers then received a two-man advantage for 1:08 when Nick Seeler was whistled for tripping. Reinhart scored with one second left on the power play to get Florida within 5-3 at 13:49.

Frost's empty-net goal at 17:59 of the third sealed the victory.

The Panthers quickly went ahead 1-0 at 1:15 of the first period when Tkachuk redirected a shot in front for his 34th goal of the season.

The Flyers tied the game at 1 when Cates flipped a wrist shot from the point that was deflected by Farabee and past Lyon at 4:43 of the first.

Florida came out aggressive in the first six minutes of the second period with several strong scoring chances by Tkachuk, Gudas and Eric Staal.

Philadelphia then came back and took a 2-1 advantage at 8:42 when Lemieux sent a crisp pass to Sanheim, who connected.

Montour equalized at 2 with a shot that ricocheted off Hart's pad and just inside the post at 14:17 of the middle period.

The Flyers regained a 3-2 lead at 16:54 of the second when Laughton skated in all alone and scored on the backhand.

Sanheim's second goal, at 18:05 of the second, extended the lead to 4-2. Fifty seconds later, Provorov scored for a 5-2 advantage.

--Field Level Media

