Timo Meier scores in shootout to lift Devils over Capitals

Timo Meier scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the visiting New Jersey Devils past the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night.

Meier, performing in the shootout for just the fifth time in his career, capped the fourth round by tucking a shot under the right blocker of Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper. The shootout tally was the second for Meier and his first since the 2019-20 season, when he was with the San Jose Sharks.

Erik Haula and Dawson Mercer scored in the second period for the Devils, who remained four points behind the first-place Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division by virtue of the Hurricanes' 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Goalie Akira Schmid made 20 saves in regulation and overtime before turning back all four attempts in the shootout.

Trevor van Riemsdyk scored in the first and Dylan Strome tallied in the second for the Capitals, who lost for the ninth time in 12 games (3-8-1) but remained five points behind the second wild card, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

van Riemsdyk scored with 10 seconds left in the first period, when his shot glanced off Devils defenseman John Marino and trickled under Schmid's legs.

The teams combined for three goals in a span of just under three minutes during the first half of the second period.

Capitals forward Tom Wilson was whistled for holding at 5:35 to set up the power play that yielded Haula's game-tying goal 80 seconds later. Haula and Mercer traded the puck twice from opposite ends of the left faceoff circle before Haula sent an angled shot that glanced off Washington defenseman Alexander Alexeyev and past Kuemper.

Mercer put the Devils ahead just 37 seconds later. Kuemper turned back a shot by Tomas Tatar but Mercer put back the rebound into the open right corner of the net.

The Capitals tied the score with 10:10 left. T.J. Oshie beat Dougie Hamilton to Washington forward Sonny Milano's chip deep into the Devils zone. Oshie then whirled and fired a shot that glanced off New Jersey forward Miles Wood. The puck bounced into the crease, where Strome beat Schmid from point-blank range.

