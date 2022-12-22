SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Three-goal third period powers Oilers past Stars

Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers earned a 6-3 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

Dec 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Klim Kostin (21) and Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist (5) chase the puck during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Klim Kostin (21) and Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist (5) chase the puck during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 22, 2022 04:50 AM
Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers earned a 6-3 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

At 11:46 of the third period, Edmonton's Warren Foegele blasted a one-timer slap shot from the right circle for his 100th NHL point. Foegele's tally was the first of three goals for the Oilers within the last nine minutes of play, with Connor McDavid and Janmark putting the game out of reach.

The victory ended a three-game winless drought (0-1-2) for the Oilers.

Janmark matched a personal best with the second three-point game of his NHL career. Nugent-Hopkins has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) over his past 10 games.

Klim Kostin had two assists for Edmonton, while Zach Hyman scored the Oilers' other goal. Stuart Skinner stopped 24 of 27 shots to end a personal three-game losing streak.

The Stars took just their third regulation loss in their past 12 games (7-3-2).

Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas, while Mason Marchment had two assists. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 28 of 33 shots.

It was a back-and-forth affair over the first two periods, with the Stars twice taking the lead only for the Oilers to equalize. Edmonton then went ahead on Nugent-Hopkins' goal at 8:18 of the second period, only for Seguin's power-play goal at the 17:56 mark to bring Dallas back level.

The Oilers were 1-for-2 on the power play, with Hyman scoring to continue Edmonton's dominance with the man advantage. Edmonton has scored at least one power-play goal in each of its past eight games and is an outstanding 14-for-31 with the extra attacker during that streak.

McDavid has 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) over the course of a 14-game points streak.

Edmonton's Tyson Barrie recorded an assist, the 12th helper over the course of the defenseman's eight-game points streak.

--Field Level Media

