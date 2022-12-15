SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Three-goal second period lifts Senators over Habs

Captain Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson each collected a power-play goal and an assist to fuel the host Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Dec 14, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (21) skates with the puck in front of Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard (61) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 15, 2022 04:04 AM
Rookie Shane Pinto also tallied during a three-goal second period and Cam Talbot made 23 saves for the Senators, who posted their third straight win and improved to 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat notched three assists to extend his point streak to seven games (three goals, seven assists). Batherson has three goals and six assists during his six-game point streak.

Ottawa played without Tim Stutzle after the 20-year-old sustained a right shoulder injury in Monday's 3-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Montreal's Kirby Dach converted Jake Evans' backhanded pass from behind the goal line to score at 8:05 of the third period and spoil Talbot's bid for his second shutout in as many games. Dach's goal was his fifth of the season and first since he tallied twice in a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 9.

Christian Dvorak scored from the left circle over five minutes later and Sam Montembeault turned aside 28 shots for the Canadiens, who have lost four of their last six games (2-3-1).

Montreal's Jonathan Drouin registered two shots on goal in his return from a 13-game absence due to an upper-body injury.

Pinto's sharp wrist shot from the left circle opened the scoring at 1:28 of the second period. Pinto's goal was his 10th of the season and first since Nov. 30.

Batherson doubled the advantage at 5:41 after tucking the puck between his legs and sending it past Montembeault for his eighth goal of the season and third in his last five games. The power-play goal was his team-leading sixth of the season.

Tkachuk deflected home DeBrincat's shot to give Ottawa the 3-0 lead at 8:02 of the second period. Tkachuk's goal was his team-leading 13th of the season.

Talbot survived an early flurry by the Canadiens to preserve a scoreless tie, including denying Josh Anderson on a partial breakaway just 3:25 into the first period.

--Field Level Media

Dec 14, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Jacob Lucchini (36) skates with the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson (44) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault (35) carries the helmet of Ottawa Senators center Mark Kastelic (not pictured) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky (20) moves the puck in front of Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
