Tanner Ludtke thrilled to get picked by Arizona, ready to keep working towards his dream

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tanner Ludtke has spent plenty of time in Arizona.

His grandparents — on his mom’s side — live just outside Phoenix in Sun City West and the Ludtke family has made its share of trips to the desert over the years.

So when the Arizona Coyotes used one of their four third-round picks on Ludtke Thursday morning, the left-shot forward was ecstatic.

“It’s a dream come true,” Ludtke said. “Honestly, the last few days were a little stressful, but just being here with my family is super cool. It’s a super fun experience and getting drafted by the Coyotes was a dream. I was hoping for these guys and it came true. So that’s pretty cool.”

Tanner Ludtke (right) and his brother Griffin (left) pictured outside a Coyotes game as kids. Tanner was taken by Arizona in the third round (81st overall) Thursday morning at the NHL Draft. Contributed / Ludtke Family

Ludtke and his dad, Marcus, arrived in Nashville late Tuesday night ahead of the NHL Draft. His mom, Jordi, and brother, Griffin, were also in Nashville this week, along with several friends from Lakeville, Minnesota.

Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet and associate head coach Dave Noel-Bernier also arrived Tuesday and were in attendance Thursday to see Ludtke take the next step in his promising young career.

Ironically enough, the Mavericks will play in Tempe next January in the Desert Hockey Classic at Mullet Arena — a place Ludtke could potentially call home in the future, depending on Arizona's ongoing arena situation.

Ludtke spoke with members of the organization multiple times this season and Arizona had a scout at many of Lincoln's games down the stretch.

Although Ludtke wasn't invited to the NHL Draft Combine earlier this month, he still felt good about his interactions with Arizona, which was the organization that showed the most interest in him.

“I just felt like they were really honest and I was able to be myself,” Ludtke said of his pre-draft interviews with the organization. “Some were tough questions, but it was never too awkward and it didn’t feel like it went the wrong way.”

It’s been a long road getting to this point but as the days went by this season, it became more and more apparent Ludtke would hear his name called this week in Nashville.

At the same time, Ludtke never tried to get too caught up in the moment.

He started the 2022-23 campaign off with a seven-game point streak and blossomed into one of Lincoln’s top forwards, helping the Stars reach the Western Conference Finals.

Ludtke racked up 32 goals and finished his second USHL season with 66 points in 57 games — quite the bump from his one point in 24 games the year prior.

“Obviously I was coming off a kinda tough year the year before, so I felt like last summer I really worked on my scoring and things like that all around the net,” he said. “Another piece for me is just my skating and trying to get faster is probably the biggest area.

"But I feel like the guys I’m working with are gonna kinda be able to hammer that stuff out.”

Tanner Ludtke pictured with his father, Marcus, mother, Jordi, and brother, Griffin, Thursday morning at the NHL Draft in Nashville. Griffin was the first person Tanner hugged after being picked and the two will play together this season in Omaha. Contributed / The Ludtke family

Now he’ll look to continue developing in Omaha, where he’ll join his brother in the fall.

He’ll be one of five NHL picks on Omaha’s roster next season, alongside UMass transfer Noah Ellis, Joaquim Lemay, Victor Mancini and Ty Mueller — who Vancouver took in the fourth round (105th overall) Thursday morning.

Ludtke is projected to be one of the NCHC’s top rookies next season and will join an Omaha team that’s coming off a 19-win season and a third-place finish in the NCHC standings.

"We are very excited for Tanner on being drafted to the NHL," Gabinet told The Rink Live. "It has been great to watch his development over the last couple of years.

"Through his character, perseverance and drive, I am not surprised he has put himself in this position. And it's great to see him rewarded for the work he has put in."

Ludtke admits this week leading up to the draft was a little bit stressful and he’s relieved to have the draft process in the rear-view mirror. At the same time, he's got a busy month ahead.

He’ll attend Arizona’s development camp next week and the World Junior Summer Showcase at the end of July before returning to Omaha to prepare for his first college season.

Whether it be the city of Phoenix or the fan base, Ludtke said Arizona has a lot to offer. However, he knows wearing a Coyote sweater won't happen overnight. And he's ready to get to work.

“This is just another step in the road and it’s more what you do after the draft that matters,” Ludtke said. “So I just want to keep staying to the path and getting to work.”