Tanner Jeannot scores winner as Predators nip Jets

Tanner Jeannot scored the decisive goal early in the third period to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Cody Glass also scored for the Predators, who won for the fourth time in five games. Nashville's Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg and Tommy Novak each recorded an assist.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored off assists from Cole Perfetti and Dylan DeMelo in the first period for the Jets' lone goal. Winnipeg completed a 2-3-0 road trip.

With the game tied 1-1, Novak's wrist shot from the slot went wide of the goal. But the puck caromed off the boards right to Jeannot, who slipped a wraparound shot just past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck's outstretched leg at the 5:38 mark of the third period.

Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers both had shots that hit the crossbar in the final 44 seconds.

Nashville outshot Winnipeg 41-33. Hellebuyck finished with 39 saves, while Predators goalie Juuse Saros stopped 32 shots.

The Jets needed just 48 seconds to take a 1-0 lead.

After getting a pass from DeMelo, Perfetti delivered a perfect cross-ice pass to the far post to Dubois, who swatted the puck past Saros from just a few feet away.

The Predators pulled even at 13:49 of the second period. Forsberg won a faceoff in the Jets' zone and slid the puck back toward the blue line to Josi, whose wrist shot deflected off Glass' stick past Hellebuyck.

This was the second time this season the two Central Division opponents played a one-goal game, as the host Jets won the first meeting 2-1 in overtime on Dec. 15.

The clubs meet again in Nashville on March 18 before playing in Winnipeg on April 8.

The Jets open a five-game homestand on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres before hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and the St. Louis Blues on Monday before the NHL All-Star break.

The Predators host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday in their last game before the All-Star break.

--Field Level Media