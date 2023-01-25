ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tanner Jeannot scores winner as Predators nip Jets

Tanner Jeannot scored the decisive goal early in the third period to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Jan 24, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) takes the puck from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) takes the puck from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 25, 2023 02:46 AM
Share

Tanner Jeannot scored the decisive goal early in the third period to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Cody Glass also scored for the Predators, who won for the fourth time in five games. Nashville's Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg and Tommy Novak each recorded an assist.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored off assists from Cole Perfetti and Dylan DeMelo in the first period for the Jets' lone goal. Winnipeg completed a 2-3-0 road trip.

With the game tied 1-1, Novak's wrist shot from the slot went wide of the goal. But the puck caromed off the boards right to Jeannot, who slipped a wraparound shot just past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck's outstretched leg at the 5:38 mark of the third period.

Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers both had shots that hit the crossbar in the final 44 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nashville outshot Winnipeg 41-33. Hellebuyck finished with 39 saves, while Predators goalie Juuse Saros stopped 32 shots.

The Jets needed just 48 seconds to take a 1-0 lead.

After getting a pass from DeMelo, Perfetti delivered a perfect cross-ice pass to the far post to Dubois, who swatted the puck past Saros from just a few feet away.

The Predators pulled even at 13:49 of the second period. Forsberg won a faceoff in the Jets' zone and slid the puck back toward the blue line to Josi, whose wrist shot deflected off Glass' stick past Hellebuyck.

This was the second time this season the two Central Division opponents played a one-goal game, as the host Jets won the first meeting 2-1 in overtime on Dec. 15.

The clubs meet again in Nashville on March 18 before playing in Winnipeg on April 8.

The Jets open a five-game homestand on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres before hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and the St. Louis Blues on Monday before the NHL All-Star break.

The Predators host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday in their last game before the All-Star break.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Jan 24, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) skates against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 24, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) skates against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) blocks the deflection of Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 24, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) blocks the deflection of Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) takes a shot as Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) dives for the puck during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 24, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) takes a shot as Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) dives for the puck during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 24, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) reacts after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sabres stay hot on the road with win at Blues
Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists as the visiting Buffalo Sabres defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-3 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.
January 25, 2023 02:56 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Dougie Hamilton strikes again in OT as Devils edge Knights
Dougie Hamilton forced overtime with 1:10 left in regulation before scoring a power play goal in overtime for the second straight game as the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday in Newark, N.J.
January 25, 2023 02:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Steven Stamkos, honored pregame, guides Lightning past Wild
Steven Stamkos scored the winning goal to break a third-period tie on the night the Lightning celebrated him, leading Tampa Bay to its 10th straight home win, a 4-2 decision over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.
January 25, 2023 02:16 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach (77) plays the puck and Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) defends during the second period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sport
NHL
Streaking Bruins on fire in 3rd period, surge past Canadiens
Patrice Bergeron scored the deciding goal with 2:55 remaining and David Pastrnak finished with four points as the Boston Bruins came from behind for a 4-2 win over the host Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
January 25, 2023 02:09 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media