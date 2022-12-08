SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tage Thompson explodes for five goals as Sabres slam Blue Jackets

Red-hot Tage Thompson scored five goals in a six-point performance to power the visiting Buffalo Sabres to a 9-4 rout of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.

Dec 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) shoots against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) shoots against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 08, 2022 02:39 AM
Share

Red-hot Tage Thompson scored five goals in a six-point performance to power the visiting Buffalo Sabres to a 9-4 rout of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.

Thompson's five goals matched the Sabres' franchise record set by Dave Andreychuk in 1986 at Boston.

Thompson roared out of the gate, registering his third career hat trick in the opening 12 minutes.

The offensive-minded Sabres entered the game having scored at least four goals in five of six games.

They exploded for six goals in the first period, including a franchise-record four from Thompson, who matched an NHL record by becoming the fourth player ever with four goals in a period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The superb performance gives Thompson eight goals and six assists in a five-game point streak.

Thompson, who recorded his second six-point game of the season, now has 21 goals and 40 points in 26 games. Jeff Skinner added four assists for Buffalo, three coming on Thompson goals.

Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Dahlen also scored in the first period as the Sabres overwhelmed a pair of Columbus goalies in the opening 15 minutes, scoring six goals on their first 12 shots.

Patrik Laine and Gustav Nyquist scored in a span of 75 seconds in the second period for Columbus before Buffalo scored the next three for a 9-2 lead after two periods. Laine and Nyquist also scored in the third period, finishing with two goals apiece.

The Sabres scored two goals on four shots before the Blue Jackets were able to muster a shot on Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made 20 saves on 24 shots.

Laine missed the net on a shot that deflected off the facemask of Luukkonen and led to a Buffalo rush. Alex Tuch fed Thompson for his first of the game and a 2-0 Sabres' lead.

Dahlen beat Joonas Korpisalo for a 3-0 lead at 7:28 of the first. Korpisalo, who made just two saves on five shots, was then pulled for Elvis Merzlikins.

Thompson beat Merzlikins over the left shoulder for Buffalo's fourth goal on four consecutive shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merzlikins had no chance on Thompson's next shot, a 100 MPH one-timer on the power play from the left circle as Buffalo took a 5-0 lead on Thompson's third career hat trick.

Korpisalo re-entered the game to start the third period, replacing Merzlikins, who finished with 15 saves on 21 shots.

Following an eight-game losing streak, the Sabres are 4-2-1 over their last seven games. The Jackets fell to 1-5-1 in their last seven home games.

--Field Level Media

Dec 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) scores his 4th goal on a slap shot against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) scores his 4th goal on a slap shot against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) passes the puck under the stick of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Marcus Bjork (47) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) passes the puck under the stick of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Marcus Bjork (47) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Victor Olofsson (71) wrists a shot on goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Victor Olofsson (71) wrists a shot on goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media