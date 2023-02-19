Sponsored By
NHL

Surging Devils dump Penguins 5-2

Nico Hischier had two goals and two assists Saturday to lead the visiting New Jersey Devils past the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2.

By Field Level Media
February 19, 2023 01:21 AM

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist for the Devils and Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Bratt also scored.

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist for the Devils and Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Bratt also scored.

Also for New Jersey -- which has won five of seven -- Jack Hughes and Yegor Sharangovich each added two assists. It was Hughes' first game back after missing four games because of an upper-body injury.

Evgeni Malkin scored both goals for the Penguins, who have lost three of four.

Pittsburgh goaltender Dustin Tokarski, the organization's No. 3 option, started with Tristan Jarry injured and backup Casey DeSmith having played less than 24 hours earlier. Tokarski made 38 saves.

New Jersey goaltender Vitek Vanecek made 29 saves.

Malkin opened the scoring on a power play, his 20th goal, just 3:33 into the first period. Off the rush, Malkin went to the net and deflected in a feed from Rickard Rakell, who was along the right-wing boards.

The Devils tied it 1:20 later. During a scramble in front of the net, Mercer backhanded a rebound inside the left post.

The Penguins' Teddy Blueger had a goal immediately waved off at 8:08 of the first because it was deemed that he kicked the puck in.

Hamilton gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 3:47 of the second. Hischier carried the puck behind the net and fed Hamilton at the right dot for a far-side one-timer.

Hischier's 100th career goal came with the Devils short-handed. He and Sharangovich worked a give-and-go during a two-on-one with Malkin defending. Hischier slipped the puck inside the left post at 8:25 of the second for a 3-1 lead.

Tokarski made a slick save on Sharangovich on a short-handed breakaway early in the third when -- while prone on the ice -- he kicked upward for a pad save.

Bratt made it 4-1 when he scored from the inner edge of the right circle at 8:39 of the third.

At 14:43 of the third, Malkin closed it to 4-2 with a rising wrist shot from the slot, but then Hischier added an empty-netter with 2:04 left.

--Field Level Media

