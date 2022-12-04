Strong second period lifts Knights over Red Wings

Adin Hill stopped 24 shots to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, and Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith each scored for the Golden Knights, who are 2-1 on a four-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents.

Oskar Sundqvist scored the only goal of the game for Detroit, which lost its third straight game.

The Golden Knights got on the board quickly, taking a 1-0 lead just 1:04 into the game when Chandler Stephenson swept a pass from the corner that hit Detroit goalie Ville Husso and deflected to Eichel, who put in the rebound past Husso.

The score remained that way until there was 12:10 remaining in the second period, when the Golden Knights took a 2-0 lead on a goal by Marchessault.

On a Vegas power play, Marchessault took a pass from Shea Theodore in the right face-off circle and fired a wrist shot past Husso.

Detroit countered with a power-play goal of its own, cutting its deficit to 2-1 with 8:23 left in the second when Sundqvist jammed home a rebound in front of the Vegas goal.

The Golden Knights then regained a two-goal lead at 3-1 with 3:28 remaining in the second on a goal by Kessel, who came out of the penalty box, took a long pass from Nicolas Roy, skated in all alone on Husso and beat him stick side.

With 3:00 remaining in the game and Detroit's net empty, the Golden Knights all but sealed the decision when Smith shot the puck into the goal from center ice to make it 4-1.

Detroit went 1-for-3 on the power play, while Vegas had only one power play in the game but took advantage by scoring on it thanks to Marchessault's goal.

Vegas blocked 23 shots in the game, and Husso made 21 saves for the Red Wings.

--Field Level Media