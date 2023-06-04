Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Strong 3rd period lifts Knights over Panthers in Game 1

Adin Hill made 33 saves and Zach Whitecloud scored the go-ahead goal in a 5-2 win for Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on June 3, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media
June 03, 2023 at 10:41 PM

LAS VEGAS — Adin Hill made 33 saves and Zach Whitecloud scored the go-ahead goal to highlight a three-goal third period for the Vegas Golden Knights, who defeated the Florida Panthers 5-2 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist, Jack Eichel had two assists and Jonathan Marchessault, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Monday night in Las Vegas.

Eric Staal scored a short-handed goal and Anthony Duclair also scored for Florida, which had an eight-game road winning streak snapped. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 33 shots.

The game was tied 2-2 entering the third period when Whitecloud fired a long wrist shot through traffic from inside the blue line past the glove of a screened Bobrovsky at the 6:59 mark.

Stone made it 4-2 with 6:19 remaining when he knocked down a clearing pass in the slot and then roofed a wrist shot into the top right corner of the net for his seventh goal of the playoffs. Smith added an empty-netter with 1:45 left to seal the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida, playing its first game in 10 days after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals, didn't show any rust in jumping out to a 1-0 lead 9:40 into the first period on Staal's second goal of the playoffs.

The Panthers were killing a Nick Cousins penalty for roughing Hill during a scrum around the goal when Staal broke up the left wing and wrapped a shot around the left post and off the stick of a diving Hill.

Vegas tied it 1-1 at the 17:18 mark on a power-play goal by Marchessault. Chandler Stephenson set up the score with a backhand pass from along the boards. Marchessault was left alone in the slot, where he buried his 10th goal of the playoffs.

Florida had a chance to regain the lead early in the second period when Matthew Tkachuk found Cousins alone in the slot, but Hill, diving back toward the left post, stopped Cousins' attempt at a wide-open net with the end of his stick by the goal line.

The Golden Knights then took a 2-1 lead at the 10:54 mark of the second when Theodore fired a wrist shot from above the circles. It was Theodore's first goal of the postseason.

The Panthers tied it with 11 seconds left in the period when Aleksander Barkov pulled a faceoff in the right circle back to Duclair, who quickly ripped a wrist shot through Hill's pads for his fourth goal of the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Field Level Media
Field Level Media is a partner news agency for Forum Communications Company.
What to read next
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers
NHL
The bold decision — beyond the Matthew Tkachuk deal — that helped push Panthers to the Stanley Cup
Bill Zito’s bold trade imported a gritty, rugged, highly skilled franchise player in Tkachuk who seems supremely suited to this system
June 02, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Barry Jackson / Miami Herald
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers
NHL
Vegas and Florida set for 'Sun Belt' Stanley Cup Final
By the time the puck drops on Saturday, the Panthers will have had 10 days off between games
June 02, 2023 10:00 AM
NHL: New York Islanders at Vegas Golden Knights
NHL
Stanley Cup primer: What you need to know, how to watch
While neither franchise has won the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights have reached the final in previous years.
June 02, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL
Penguins name Kyle Dubas president
Dubas, 37, will oversee all aspects of the hockey operations department.
June 01, 2023 02:07 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT