SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Streaking Devils drop Capitals behind Jack Hughes' hat trick

Jack Hughes recorded his first career hat trick and Vitek Vanecek made 37 saves against his former team to lift the host New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday in Newark, N.J.

Nov 26, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) walks to the locker room after warmups before a game against the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) walks to the locker room after warmups before a game against the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 27, 2022 01:58 AM
Share

Jack Hughes recorded his first career hat trick and Vitek Vanecek made 37 saves against his former team to lift the host New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday in Newark, N.J.

Captain Nico Hischier scored a power-play goal, Fabian Zetterlund also tallied and Dawson Mercer notched two assists to help the red-hot Devils post their 15th win in their last 16 games. New Jersey also snapped a six-game home losing skid to Washington and avenged a 6-3 loss to the Capitals on Oct. 24.

With a victory on Saturday, Lindy Ruff became the fifth NHL coach with 800 wins. He has 571 victories with the Buffalo Sabres (1997-2012), 165 with the Dallas Stars (2013-17) and 64 in two-plus seasons with the Devils.

Washington superstar captain Alex Ovechkin remained stuck on 791 career goals despite registering eight shots on net.

Defenseman John Carlson scored a power-play goal in the third period and Charlie Lindgren finished with 24 saves for the Capitals, who saw their two-game winning streak come to a halt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton wired a shot from the point that created a rebound for Hischier, who deposited the loose puck into the net to open the scoring at 9:04 of the first period.

Hischier's goal was his 10th of the season, briefly giving him the team lead before Hughes eclipsed him after scoring the next three goals of the game.

Hughes doubled the advantage at 5:59 of the second period after intercepting a pass by Washington's Lars Eller before skating in and tucking the puck past Lindgren.

Hughes gave Washington a 3-0 lead after his sharp-angle shot from along the goal line banked off Lindgren and into the net.

The former top overall pick secured the hat trick at 9:51 of the third after converting a 2-on-1 rush with Erik Haula.

Carlson's blast from above the circles put the Capitals on the scoreboard at 11:38 before Zetterlund capped the scoring just over three minutes later.

--Field Level Media

Nov 26, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) leaves the ice after warmups before a game against the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Nov 26, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) leaves the ice after warmups before a game against the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) leaves the ice after warmups before a game against the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Nov 26, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) leaves the ice after warmups before a game against the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) plays the puck to the side of New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek’s (41) net during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Nov 26, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) plays the puck to the side of New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek’s (41) net during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media