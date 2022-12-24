SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Streaking Bruins hold on for win over Devils

David Pastrnak scored two goals to help the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Friday night in Newark, N.J., for their fourth consecutive win.

Dec 23, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
Thomas Salus/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 24, 2022 02:26 AM
Share

David Pastrnak scored two goals to help the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Friday night in Newark, N.J., for their fourth consecutive win.

Boston trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes but scored four goals in the second period and led 4-1 entering the third.

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, Patrice Bergeron also scored and David Krejci collected two assists for Boston. Linus Ullmark made 37 saves and raised his record to 19-1-1. He entered the night leading the NHL in wins, goals-against average (1.89) and save percentage (.937).

Jack Hughes, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored New Jersey's goals. Nico Hischier and Dougie Hamilton each had two assists, and Tatar added a helper.

New Jersey goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was pulled after two periods, having stopped 14 of 18 shots. Vitek Vanecek replaced Blackwood and made five saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hughes opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 16:36 of the first period. Assists went to Hamilton and Hischier.

It was the 200th career game for Hughes, who leads the team in goals (18) and points (39).

Bergeron tied the game 3:11 into the second period, and the Bruins took a 2-1 lead on Pastrnak's first goal at 4:34 of the middle period.

Pastrnak's second goal made it a 3-1 game at 9:52 of the second, and Bergeron extended Boston's lead with 2:33 remaining in the period.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (24) and assists (23).

Tatar sliced New Jersey's deficit to 4-2 when he scored at 11:01 of the third. Sharangovich's goal made it 4-3 with 6:13 to play, off assists from Hamilton and Tatar.

The Devils were without defensemen Ryan Graves (lower-body injury) and John Marino (upper-body injury).

The Bruins improved their road record to 9-4-0 and ran their points streak to seven games (6-0-1).

ADVERTISEMENT

New Jersey is 1-6-1 in its past eight games.

--Field Level Media

Dec 23, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 23, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (71) defending the goal while New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) tends against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 23, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (71) defending the goal while New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) tends against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) skates with the puck while New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) pursues during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 23, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) skates with the puck while New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) pursues during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media