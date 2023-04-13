Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Stars top Blues, move into first place in Central

Wyatt Johnston scored twice as visiting the Dallas Stars defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Wednesday to aid their bid for the Central Division title.

Apr 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Jakub Vrana (15) is congratulated by goaltender Joel Hofer (30) after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Jakub Vrana (15) is congratulated by goaltender Joel Hofer (30) after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 13, 2023 at 1:20 AM

Wyatt Johnston scored twice as visiting the Dallas Stars defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Wednesday to aid their bid for the Central Division title.

The Stars (46-21-14, 106 points) moved into first place, one point ahead of the Colorado Avalanche (49-24-7, 105 points).

The Stars have one game left, at home against the Blues on Thursday, while the Avalanche have two remaining, vs. the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday and at the Nashville Predators on Friday.

Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who won their fifth straight game. Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz also scored, and Scott Wedgewood earned the victory with 16 saves.

Jason Robertson had three assists for Dallas while Jamie Benn and Miro Heiskanen had two each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Thomas recorded a goal and an assist for the Blues (37-37-7, 81 points). Jakub Vrana also scored for St. Louis, and Joel Hofer made 32 saves.

Johnston put the Stars up 1-0 on a rebound conversion 5:49 into the game.

The Blues tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal less than two minutes later. Thomas made a back-door pass to Vrana breaking to the open left side of the net.

The Stars took a 2-1 lead when Pavelski jumped on the ice as the extra attacker during a delayed penalty call. He scored with a slap shot with 56 seconds left in the first period.

Heiskanen's assist was his 72nd point, setting the franchise's single-season record for points by a defenseman.

However, 36 seconds later, Thomas tied the game by weaving to the goal from a sharp left-side angle to beat Wedgewood.

The Stars scored twice during a four-minute power play to take a 4-2 lead in the second period.

First, Hintz punched in a point-blank goal off Benn's centering pass from behind the net at 4:48. Johnston then scored from the slot off Evgenii Dadonov's centering pass for a 4-2 edge at 5:46.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seguin scored a power-play goal with 43 seconds left in the middle period. Heiskanen's shot from the blue line went wide of the left point, but Seguin converted the long rebound off the end boards.

--Field Level Media

Apr 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) and St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) exchange words during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) and St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) exchange words during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Jakub Vrana (15) is congratulated by center Jordan Kyrou (25) and defenseman Justin Faulk (72) after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Jakub Vrana (15) is congratulated by center Jordan Kyrou (25) and defenseman Justin Faulk (72) after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 12, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Montreal Canadiens right wing Denis Gurianov (25) skates with the puck against New York Islanders defensemen Adam Pelech (3) and Ryan Pulock (6) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Islanders double up Canadiens, clinch playoff berth
Brock Nelson scored two goals to help the New York Islanders clinch a playoff berth with a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday in Elmont, N.Y.
April 13, 2023 01:50 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL
Wild forward Ryan Hartman suspended 1 game for interference
Hartman was disciplined by the NHL on Wednesday for his huge open-ice hit against Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers at the 11:31 mark of the third period.
April 12, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
IMG-2546.jpg
NHL
Back in Florida with the Maple Leafs, Matthew Knies is getting a crash course in NHL life
From Tampa to Minneapolis to Miami back to Tampa and then on to New York City in a span of four days, Big Ten most valuable player Matthew Knies is learning the fast way about the grind of NHL life.
April 12, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Apr 11, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg (86) warms up before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Evan Bouchard nets OT winner as Oilers clip Avs
Evan Bouchard scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Tuesday.
April 12, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT