NHL

Stars start fast, cruise past Avalanche

Jason Robertson had two goals and one assist, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and the host Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-3 on Saturday.

By Field Level Media
March 04, 2023 10:35 PM

Wyatt Johnson, Mason Marchment, Miro Heiskanen and Radek Faksa also scored goals, Roope Hintz had two assists and Jake Oettinger had 32 saves for the Stars.

Wyatt Johnson, Mason Marchment, Miro Heiskanen and Radek Faksa also scored goals, Roope Hintz had two assists and Jake Oettinger had 32 saves for the Stars.

For Colorado, Samuel Girard had a goal and two assists, Andrew Cogliano and Evan Rodrigues also scored, Alex Newhook had two assists and Keith Kinkaid had eight saves in relief of Alexandar Georgiev (five goals, 14 saves). The Avalanche have surrendered seven goals in consecutive games.

Robertson got Dallas going when he ripped a shot inside the left post at 3:33 of the first period. Heiskanen made it 2-0 midway through the first when his blast from the point beat Georgiev for his ninth goal of the season.

Girard made it 2-1 at 16:03 of the first with his fifth goal of the season but Dallas went up 3-1 when Pavelski scored on a feed from Robertson at 17:42 of the first. It was his 15th of the season.

The Stars expanded the lead in the second period. Ryan Suter had the puck at the left circle, passed it to Marchment in the slot, and his shot beat Georgiev at 5:25 for his 10th goal of the season.

Dallas padded the lead later in the period when Faksa tipped Esa Lindell's shot from the point just under the crossbar for his eighth goal at 11:39 to chase Georgiev.

Johnson made it 6-1 when stole the puck off Denis Malgin's stick blade and slid it through Kinkaid's pads at 4:15 of the third. It was his 15th goal of the season.

Colorado got one back when Girard's shot hit off a Stars player and to Cogliano, who put it in the open net at 11:49. It was his 10th of the season.

Rodrigues scored on the power play at 16:19, his 12th goal, to get the Avalanche within 6-3, but Robertson scored into an empty net at 16:53 for his 37th of the season.

--Field Level Media

