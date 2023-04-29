Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Stars move on, take down Wild in Game 6

Mason Marchment and Max Domi each had a goal and an assist and the Dallas Stars clinched their Western Conference first-round series against the Minnesota Wild with a 4-1 win in Game 6 on Friday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Apr 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) controls the puck as Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) looks on during the first period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) controls the puck as Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) looks on during the first period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 3:51 AM

Mason Marchment and Max Domi each had a goal and an assist and the Dallas Stars clinched their Western Conference first-round series against the Minnesota Wild with a 4-1 win in Game 6 on Friday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston also scored and Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for the Stars, who won the final three games of the series.

Frederick Gaudreau scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson stopped 23 of 26 shots through two periods before he was replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury, who finished with six saves.

The Wild lost their eighth consecutive playoff series.

The team that scored first won every game of the series, and Minnesota missed a prime opportunity to take an early lead on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Hartman had an open net with the puck in the crease, but Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter lifted Hartman's blade just as he swiped at the puck, and the Stars scored 31 seconds later.

Hintz entered the offensive zone with speed and blew past Minnesota defenseman John Klingberg at the top of the right circle before scoring short side with a wrist shot from the dot for a 1-0 lead at 6:22 of the first period.

Hintz finished with 12 points in the series (five goals, seven assists), which established a Dallas-era franchise record for points in a playoff series.

Johnston, the 19-year-old first-round pick of the Stars in 2021, scored his first NHL playoff goal to extend the lead to 2-0 at 13:37 of the second period.

Suter rimmed the puck around the wall and behind the Minnesota net. Gustavsson and Wild defenseman Jake Middleton were both unable to stop the puck before Dallas forward Evgenii Dadonov pulled it away from the wall.

He brought the puck below the goal line and made a backhand pass to Johnston coming through the slot for a one-timer.

Marchment scored on a breakaway with one second left in the second period to make it 3-0.

Dallas outshot the Wild 18-5 in the second period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oettinger's shutout streak ended at 114:13 when Gaudreau received a pass alone in front of the Stars' net and beat Oettinger with a backhand to make it 3-1 at 12:53 of the third period.

Domi scored into an empty net to make it 4-1 with 57 seconds left.

--Field Level Media

Apr 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) and Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) battle for the puck during the first period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) and Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) battle for the puck during the first period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) and Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Reaves (75) battle for the puck during the first period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) and Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Reaves (75) battle for the puck during the first period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) and defenseman Matt Dumba (24) battle Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) during the first period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) and defenseman Matt Dumba (24) battle Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) during the first period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Florida Panthers celebrate their over victory over the Boston Bruins in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers rally in third period, force Game 7 vs. Bruins
Matthew Tkachuk scored the first of three unanswered goals for the Florida Panthers as they erased a third-period deficit and downed the visiting Boston Bruins 7-5 on Friday in Game 6 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in Sunrise, Fla.
April 29, 2023 02:44 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 28, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save against Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes eliminate Islanders on Paul Stastny's OT winner
Paul Stastny scored six minutes into overtime Friday night as the Carolina Hurricanes advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y.
April 29, 2023 01:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Myers: Normal noise, familiar funk as Oettinger ushers in another Minnesota off-season
As is painfully normal at this time of year in the State of Hockey, the focus now switches to fishing and flowers and anything but this game that is so much a part of the local fabric.
April 28, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
NHL
Intoxicated woman found in Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin’s hotel room required transport to hospital, police say
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has said Nichushkin’s ongoing absence from the team is not disciplinary and not related to legal issues.
April 28, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Bennett Durando & Shelly Bradbury / The Denver Post (TNS)
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT