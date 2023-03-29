Sponsored By
NHL

Stars blast Blackhawks

Four scorers helped the Dallas Stars to a 4-1 win against the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Mar 28, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) celebrates with teammates after his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
David Banks/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
March 29, 2023 at 2:26 AM

Four scorers helped the Dallas Stars to a 4-1 win against the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Tyler Seguin, Colin Miller, Joe Pavelski and Luke Glendening tallied for the Stars (40-20-14, 94 points), who are one point behind the Central Division-leading Minnesota Wild and tied in points with the second-place Colorado Avalanche, who hold a game in hand.

Jake Oettinger made 17 saves.

Tyler Johnson scored for the Blackhawks (24-44-6, 54 points), who have lost six straight. Alex Stalock made 26 saves before he was given a game misconduct at 16:32 of the third period. Petr Mrazek stopped all three shots faced in relief.

Seguin gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 5:45 of the first period. Jani Hakanpaa carried the puck down the right side in transition, skating to the right faceoff dot before dishing to Seguin, who beat Stalock from the slot.

Miller made it 2-0 in the final second of a power play at 18:59. Evgenii Dadonov, along the right wall, found a wide-open Miller with a cross-ice pass and the defenseman fired a shot from the top of the left circle.

The Stars outshot the Blackhawks 9-4 in the first period and, by early in the second, held a 20-8 advantage in shot attempts.

Taylor Raddysh had a rare chance for Chicago midway through the middle frame on a 3-on-2 rush, but his backhand from low in the left circle skipped just wide of the far side of the net.

Pavelski pushed Dallas' lead to 3-0 at 11:24 when he tipped Joel Hanley's point shot in the slot by the glove side of Stalock.

The Blackhawks couldn't muster any form of attack for much of the second, going nearly 17 minutes with just one shot on goal in the period. They finally got their second of the frame with just over three minutes left, earning sarcastic cheers from the crowd.

Glendening capitalized on a short-handed 2-on-1 to extend it to 4-0 at 7:04 of the third period.

Johnson snapped a 14-game goal drought when he swept in a rebound in front of the net to cut it to 4-1 at 10:33.

--Field Level Media

