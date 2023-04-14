Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Stars blank Blues, remain atop Central Division

Wyatt Johnston scored the lone goal and goaltender Jake Oettinger collected the shutout as the Dallas Stars kept alive their hopes for a Central Division regular-season title with a 1-0 home victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Apr 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (79) skates with the puck chased by Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) during the first period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (79) skates with the puck chased by Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) during the first period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Jones/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 14, 2023 at 1:51 AM

Wyatt Johnston scored the lone goal and goaltender Jake Oettinger collected the shutout as the Dallas Stars kept alive their hopes for a Central Division regular-season title with a 1-0 home victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Oettinger made 25 saves to record his fifth shutout of the season and seventh of his career.

Dallas (47-21-14, 108 points) finished the regular season with six consecutive victories, including both halves a home-and-home series with the Blues to round it out.

The Stars, who are looking to win a division title for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign, are atop the division. However, they must await the result of the Colorado Avalanche's season finale on Friday against the Nashville Predators to find their fate, not to mention their opponent in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Colorado, which beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, is one point behind the Stars. The Avalanche (50-24-7, 107 points) must beat the Predators to win the division, as Dallas owns the tiebreaker if the teams finish level on points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Binnington stopped 33 shots for the Blues (37-38-7, 81 points), who failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

In a tepid affair, Johnston finally broke a scoreless deadlock 3:45 into the third period with his 24th goal of the campaign and third in two outings. The rookie's shot attempt off the rush was blocked but bounded to Evgenii Dadonov, and when his attempt rang off the post, it ricocheted right back to Johnston, who made no mistake burying the rebound.

Johnston, a 19-year-old rookie, has netted four goals in three games this season against the Blues.

The Blues fell short with a late push to equalize the clash.

--Field Level Media

Apr 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (79) passes the puck against Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) during the first period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (79) passes the puck against Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) during the first period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (79) skates with the puck against Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) during the first period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (79) skates with the puck against Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) during the first period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) skates with the puck past Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) during the first period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) skates with the puck past Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) during the first period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
NHL
Avalanche beat Jets, stay in chase for Central title
Mikko Rantanen set a Colorado record with his 55th goal, Arturri Lehkonen had a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup and the Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday in Denver.
April 14, 2023 02:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 13, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns (8) celebrates with center Sebastian Aho (20) after scoring during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes down Panthers, claim Metro crown
Brent Burns scored two goals as the Carolina Hurricanes clinched first place in the Metropolitan Division with a 6-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla.
April 14, 2023 01:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) handles the puck against Minnesota Wild right wing Nick Swaney (72) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Juuso Parssinen's OT goal lifts Predators past Wild
Juuso Parssinen scored with 2:36 left in overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 win over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Thursday.
April 14, 2023 01:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 13, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots the puck on New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Devils cap winningest season with victory over Capitals
Luke Hughes scored his first NHL goal with 27 seconds remaining in overtime to give the visiting New Jersey Devils a 5-4 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday and conclude the best regular season in franchise history.
April 14, 2023 01:09 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT