Stars beat Capitals, silence Ovechkin

Jake Oettinger made 45 saves, and Jamie Benn and Colin Miller each scored within a 79-second span to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 road win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Dec 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (85) skates against the Dallas Stars during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 16, 2022 02:11 AM
With Dallas trailing 1-0 after the second intermission, it took Benn just 48 seconds into the third period to equalize, pouncing on a loose puck to score a power-play goal.

Miller then put the Stars ahead at the 2:07 mark. The defensemen's long-range shot went through traffic and deflected off Capitals forward Lars Eller, leaving goalie Charlie Lindgren with little chance at the save.

It was Miller's second goal of the season, and his fourth game-winning goal in eight NHL seasons.

The Stars are 4-1-0 in their last five games, and the victory extended their lead atop the Central Division.

The loss snapped the Capitals' five-game win streak, and continued their longstanding lack of success against the Stars on home ice. Dating back to the 2001-02 season, the Stars are 12-2-0 in their last 14 visits to Washington.

Conor Sheary scored the Capitals' only goal, at 9:23 of the second period.

Alex Ovechkin was scoreless on five shots. With 800 career goals, Ovechkin is still one goal away from tying Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL's all-time scoring list.

Ovechkin did earn an assist on Sheary's goal, for the 645th helper of his career. Ovechkin is now tied with Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr for 70th place on the all-time assists list.

Washington outshot Dallas by a 46-26 margin, including a 30-12 total over the last two periods. However, Oettinger had another outstanding performance to hold the Capitals at bay.

Oettinger had a 27-save shutout in the two teams' first meeting of the season, a 2-0 Stars victory on October 27.

Lindgren also played well, stopping 24 of 26 Dallas shots. Lindgren was 5-0-0 in his previous five starts, playing brilliantly in place of injured starter Darcy Kuemper.

--Field Level Media

Dec 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save on Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots the puck on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) battle for the puck in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
