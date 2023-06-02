Stanley Cup primer: What you need to know, how to watch

The best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final begins Saturday with the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Florida Panthers.

While neither franchise has won the Stanley Cup, both teams have reached the final in previous years. The Florida Panthers were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and the Golden Knights, in their inaugural season in 2018, lost the series 4-1 to Washington.

How to watch

All games 7 p.m. Central



Saturday, June 3: Panthers at Golden Knights; TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS

Panthers at Golden Knights; TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS Monday, June 5: Panthers at Golden Knights; TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS

Panthers at Golden Knights; TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS Thursday, June 8: Golden Knights at Panthers; TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS

Golden Knights at Panthers; TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS Saturday, June 10: Golden Knights at Panthers; TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS

Golden Knights at Panthers; TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS *Tuesday, June 13: Panthers at Golden Knights; TNT, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS

Panthers at Golden Knights; TNT, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS *Friday, June 16: Golden Knights at Panthers; TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS

Golden Knights at Panthers; TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS *Monday, June 19: Panthers at Golden Knights; TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS

*if necessary

Who to watch for?

Vegas' Zach Whitecloud is a former Bemidji State defenseman who has five points for Vegas in this playoff run. Veteran forward Phil Kessel , a product of the University of Minnesota, has played just four postseason games for Vegas this season and has two assists. Former Minnesota State center Teddy Blueger has played in six games for the Golden Knights and has a goal and an assists, both in the Western Conference Final against Dallas.

For Florida, Zac Dalpe of Ohio State has one goal in nine playoff games this season.

The Panthers signed Mike Benning of Denver to an entry-level contract with the Panthers on April 12. He has not played in his first NHL game.

Why back the Panthers?

Down 3-1 against the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs, Florida stormed back to win three in a row, including two in overtime, to capture the series. All this after Boston produced the greatest regular-season win mark (65) in NHL history. It's only fitting to finish it off.

Why back the Knights?

Imagine the party within the party on The Strip in Las Vegas. A Stanley Cup title in two appearances in its first five years of existence would be among the best expansion team feats in professional sports history. Plus, they knocked out the Dallas Stars for the Wild fans.

Interesting tidbit

Golden Knights public address announcer Bruce Cusick ("IT'S KNIGHT TIME!") is a Duluth native. He has had the job with Vegas since the team's inception.

The Rink Live predictions