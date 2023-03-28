Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Special teams success carries Senators past Panthers

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, Mads Sogaard made 32 saves and the Ottawa Senators scored three power-play goals in a 5-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday.

Mar 27, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; NHL commissioner Garry Bettman speaks to the media prior to game between the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 27, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; NHL commissioner Garry Bettman speaks to the media prior to game between the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 28, 2023 at 1:07 AM

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, Mads Sogaard made 32 saves and the Ottawa Senators scored three power-play goals in a 5-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday.

The win moved the Senators (36-33-5, 77 points) closer in their pursuit of an Eastern Conference wild-card position. The Pittsburgh Penguins, who were idle on Monday, are in the second wild-card slot with 82 points, while the Panthers (36-31-7, 79 points) are just behind them.

Florida is on a four-game winless drought (0-4-0), its longest losing streak of the season.

Ottawa's Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle and Erik Brannstrom all scored on the power play, with each score coming near the end of each period. After its 3-for-4 performance on Monday, the Senators' streaking power-play unit is 10-for-28 over the past eight games.

Shane Pinto scored an empty-netter for Ottawa's other goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sogaard stopped 32 of 34 shots for his seventh win in 15 games this season. The goalie's impressive outing was highlighted by a sprawling pad save on Anton Lundell midway through the second period.

The Senators are 3-2-0 in their past five games.

Gustav Forsling scored both of the Panthers' goals, both on long-range shots through traffic that fooled Sogaard. The defenseman has a career-high 12 goals this season.

The Panthers outshot the Senators by a 34-27 margin but were hampered by both Sogaard and a lack of production on special teams. Beyond the tough night on the penalty kill, Florida was 0-for-4 on its own power-play chances.

Tkachuk has 11 points (eight goals, three assists) over his past eight games.

Stutzle registered his team-leading 36th of the season. The forward has 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) over his past 16 games.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 of 26 shots. The Florida goalie was plagued by one-timers from the circle, as Tkachuk, Stutzle and DeBrincat all scored in similar fashion.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Mar 27, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Cityu of Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe and NHL commissioner Garry Bettman speaks to the media prior to game between the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 27, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Cityu of Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe and NHL commissioner Garry Bettman speaks to the media prior to game between the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 27, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; NHL commissioner Garry Bettman speaks to the media prior to game between the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 27, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; NHL commissioner Garry Bettman speaks to the media prior to game between the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 27, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; NHL commissioner Garry Bettman speaks to the media prior to game between the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 27, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; NHL commissioner Garry Bettman speaks to the media prior to game between the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) looks on against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Another hat trick for Matt Boldy, another win for Wild
Matt Boldy scored his second hat trick in nine days as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-1 Monday night in St. Paul, Minn.
March 28, 2023 02:21 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 27, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) deflects the puck in front of New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Islanders dump Devils, pad wild-card lead
Kyle Palmieri scored twice against his former team Monday night for the New York Islanders, who earned a pivotal victory by beating the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in Elmont, N.Y.
March 28, 2023 01:39 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
FILE PHOTO: Mar 25, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) celebrates with center Peyton Krebs (19) and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) after scoring a goal in the third period against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
NHL
Habs sneak by Sabres after Brendan Gallagher forces shootout
Brendan Gallagher's 200th career goal tied things up just before the midway point of the third period, and the visiting Montreal Canadiens eventually won 4-3 in a shootout against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.
March 28, 2023 01:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) is congratulated by right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) after he scored a goal in the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kings defeat Blues, set point-streak record
Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and an assist and the Los Angeles Kings set a franchise record for the longest point streak with a 7-6 win against the visiting St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.
March 27, 2023 04:45 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT