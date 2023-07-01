Son of Wild coach Darby Hendrickson selected by Bruins in fourth round of NHL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Beckett Hendrickson was getting antsy at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday. He had already watched a number of his teammates from the United States National Team Development Program get selected in the 2023 NHL Draft and he was ready for his name to be called.

As time progressed, Wild assistant coach Darby Hendrickson sat alongside his son in the stands and tried to provide some words of wisdom.

Finally, late in the fourth round, with the Boston Bruins on the clock, Beckett heard his name. The family rose to their feet to celebrate and Darby rushed over to his son.

“You just want to give him a hug,” Darby said. “You’re just happy for him.”

This moment has been a long time coming for Beckett. He grew up around the Wild because of his dad, interacting with the likes of longtime captain Mikko Koivu as a kid and then trying to model his game after skilled winger Matt Boldy as he got older.

“He’s always loved the Wild,” Darby said. ” He’s always loved to watch different players that he’s looked up to.”

That inside look at what it’s like to be in the NHL has given Beckett more than enough motivation to reach the highest level himself at some point. He took the first step in that process Thursday afternoon as he slipped on a Bruins jersey with his dad by his side.

“He was so fired up,” Beckett said of his father. “It was awesome.”

After growing up in Minnetonka, and playing a year for the Skippers a few years ago, Beckett decided to take his talents to the United States National Team Development Program. That’s where he further refined his skills and started becoming a top prospect.

It’s clear the hometown Wild had some interest in Beckett based on the way director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett lauded him after the draft.

“We love him,” Brackett said. “He’s such a high-character kid.”

It has been a special week for the Hendricksons as a whole. The whole family was together in Nashville in the lead-up to the draft so they got to share meals together for a change. That’s something the parents aren’t taking for granted with their kids all over the country.

“We haven’t done that in probably a couple of years because everyone is in a different direction,” Darby said. “Those moments have been great.”

No doubt watching Beckett get drafted was the best part for everyone involved.

“Throughout my career, there’s a lot of focus on me,” Darby said. “It’s fun that it’s on him now.”