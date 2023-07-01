Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Son of Wild coach Darby Hendrickson selected by Bruins in fourth round of NHL Draft

Beckett Hendrickson had an inside look at what it’s like to be in the NHL as a kid

Beckett Hendrickson, son of Minnesota Wild assistant coach Darby Hendrickson, was selected in the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville.
Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
By Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Today at 5:22 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Beckett Hendrickson was getting antsy at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday. He had already watched a number of his teammates from the United States National Team Development Program get selected in the 2023 NHL Draft and he was ready for his name to be called.

As time progressed, Wild assistant coach Darby Hendrickson sat alongside his son in the stands and tried to provide some words of wisdom.

Finally, late in the fourth round, with the Boston Bruins on the clock, Beckett heard his name. The family rose to their feet to celebrate and Darby rushed over to his son.

“You just want to give him a hug,” Darby said. “You’re just happy for him.”

This moment has been a long time coming for Beckett. He grew up around the Wild because of his dad, interacting with the likes of longtime captain Mikko Koivu as a kid and then trying to model his game after skilled winger Matt Boldy as he got older.

It’s clear the hometown Wild had some interest in Beckett based on the way director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett lauded him after the draft.

“We love him,” Brackett said. “He’s such a high-character kid.”

It has been a special week for the Hendricksons as a whole. The whole family was together in Nashville in the lead-up to the draft so they got to share meals together for a change. That’s something the parents aren’t taking for granted with their kids all over the country.

“We haven’t done that in probably a couple of years because everyone is in a different direction,” Darby said. “Those moments have been great.”

No doubt watching Beckett get drafted was the best part for everyone involved.

“Throughout my career, there’s a lot of focus on me,” Darby said. “It’s fun that it’s on him now.”

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

