Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Social media reacts to Wild-Stars Game 4 officiating

Some Minnesota fans, media members and more were left perplexed with the officiating in Sunday evening's NHL playoff contest between the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) and Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) take the faceoff in the second period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on Apr 23, 2023.
Brad Rempel / USA Today Sports
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 8:35 PM

ST. PAUL — The NHL playoffs always bring out the takes from fans and media members around the league, and many let their opinion of the officiating in Sunday night's Game 4 — and the series so far — be known following Dallas' 3-2 win to level the first round series at two games apiece.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Apr 23, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) in the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Tyler Seguin scores twice on power play as Stars edge Wild
Tyler Seguin's second power-play goal of the night proved to be the game-winner, and the Dallas Stars claimed a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday in St. Paul, Minn., to even their first-round Western Conference playoff series.
April 24, 2023 12:55 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) warms up prior to game four against the Florida Panthers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins cruise to 3-1 series lead over Panthers
Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall scored two goals each to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 Game 4 win over the host Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Sunrise, Fla.
April 24, 2023 12:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 23, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) attempts to clear the puck while defended by Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes score early, often to top Islanders
Seth Jarvis scored twice Sunday afternoon for the visiting Carolina Hurricanes, who took a commanding lead in an Eastern Conference quarterfinal series by beating the New York Islanders 5-2 in Game 4 in Elmont, N.Y.
April 24, 2023 12:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Myers: Evason's 'Grit First' Manitoba style has Minnesota competing, but what comes second matters most
Playing a hockey brand from the frigid rinks of Minnesota's northern neighbor, the Wild have shown they can hang with a bigger Dallas team through four games, even as they head south tied 2-2.
April 23, 2023 09:22 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT