Social media reacts to Wild-Stars Game 4 officiating
Some Minnesota fans, media members and more were left perplexed with the officiating in Sunday evening's NHL playoff contest between the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars.
ST. PAUL — The NHL playoffs always bring out the takes from fans and media members around the league, and many let their opinion of the officiating in Sunday night's Game 4 — and the series so far — be known following Dallas' 3-2 win to level the first round series at two games apiece.
The refs called tonight completely differently than they did the whole series so far, for both sides. It was a bad game to see from the officiating. So frustrating!— RaceCCB (@HopperRace) April 24, 2023
This was called tripping https://t.co/Akc15GnNZw— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 24, 2023
Foligno says both calls on him were “bullshit.”— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 24, 2023
The officiating in these playoffs are turning me off. It’s just been sooooo bad.— Bob Sacamano⚡️🏴☠️ (@bolt_buc) April 24, 2023
Mild fans crying about refs when the Wild had more PP opportunities and their team flops at every turn. Pretty pathetic.— Austin (@Dalfan42) April 24, 2023
That’s some of the worse all-around officiating I’ve seen all year. And that’s saying something. Just terrible calls on both teams.— x - Brett Marshall 🌲 (@B_Marsh92) April 24, 2023
Dumb that this series is coming to the Ref Show special teams because they can’t call the rulebook properly.
Dear otter,— Mitchell Robbins (@mrobbins1016) April 24, 2023
We are not worthy.
Signed,
Stars fans pic.twitter.com/1GqQ3Si94L
Wild are still okay. Dallas has just 2 5v5 goals against Gus in his 3 games.— x - Brett Marshall 🌲 (@B_Marsh92) April 24, 2023
Obviously bad calls led to the PKs, which have sucked, but if they keep playing this way they’re gonna be okay.
I appreciate the desire from some very smart hockey people to move past complaints about officiating when "bad calls happen in every game," but holy shit these playoffs, dude ...— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 24, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT