Social media reacts to Wild-Stars Game 4 officiating

I appreciate the desire from some very smart hockey people to move past complaints about officiating when "bad calls happen in every game," but holy shit these playoffs, dude ...

Wild are still okay. Dallas has just 2 5v5 goals against Gus in his 3 games. Obviously bad calls led to the PKs, which have sucked, but if they keep playing this way they’re gonna be okay.

That’s some of the worse all-around officiating I’ve seen all year. And that’s saying something. Just terrible calls on both teams. Dumb that this series is coming to the Ref Show special teams because they can’t call the rulebook properly.

Mild fans crying about refs when the Wild had more PP opportunities and their team flops at every turn. Pretty pathetic.

The refs called tonight completely differently than they did the whole series so far, for both sides. It was a bad game to see from the officiating. So frustrating!

ST. PAUL — The NHL playoffs always bring out the takes from fans and media members around the league, and many let their opinion of the officiating in Sunday night's Game 4 — and the series so far — be known following Dallas' 3-2 win to level the first round series at two games apiece.

This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.