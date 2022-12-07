SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Sidney Crosby, Penguins have second-period surge, best Blue Jackets

Dec 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) tapes his stick before a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 07, 2022 02:01 AM
Sidney Crosby scored twice during Pittsburgh's three-goal second period on Tuesday as the Penguins earned a 4-1 victory over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets to pick up their third straight win.

Bryan Rust and Teddy Blueger also scored, and Jake Guentzel added two assists for the Penguins, who are 10-2-2 in their past 14 games.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 38 stops.

Johnny Gaudreau scored for the Blue Jackets, who are 1-3-1 in their past five games.

Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves.

The Blue Jackets got the only goal of the first. Patrik Laine, from outside the right point, got a pass through to Gaudreau below the left dot. Gaudreau sent a knuckling shot past Jarry's glove one minute into regulation.

At 1:15 of the second, Rust tied it. Brian Dumoulin, from the center point, sent the puck off the end boards. It came back out past the left post, and Rust slammed it past Merzlikins while the goalie was on his stomach.

Crosby upped it to 2-1 at 2:02 of the second. A shot by Guentzel went off Merzlikin's left pad, and the rebound wobbled out to Crosby above the crease. He then chipped the puck over that same pad.

On a power play at 10:14, Crosby struck again. Guentzel's shot from the left hash marks bounced off Crosby and Columbus defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov near the right post and into the net to make it 3-1. The Blue Jackets had an unsuccessful challenge, claiming that Crosby interfered with Merzlikins.

Blueger was awarded a penalty shot at 14:13 of the second after he was interfered with by Columbus defenseman Tim Berni as he reached the net on a breakaway. Merzlikins got his stick on the ensuing shot.

With 3:27 left in regulation, Blueger got redemption when he scored to make it 4-1. During four-on-four play, Merzlikins was starting to head to the bench when Blueger drove in with the puck. Merzlikins dove to make the save out in the slot, but Blueger got the puck back and deposited it behind Merzlikins as the goalie dove again.

--Field Level Media

Dec 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Tim Berni (75) warms up before making his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (67) skates up ice with the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) stands for the national anthem before a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
