SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sidney Crosby leads Pens past Sabres for 5th straight win

Sidney Crosby had two goals and an assist Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the visiting Buffalo Sabres 3-1 for their fifth win in a row.

Dec 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 11, 2022 01:43 AM
Share

Sidney Crosby had two goals and an assist Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the visiting Buffalo Sabres 3-1 for their fifth win in a row.

That gave Pittsburgh a sweep of the teams' home-and-home series after winning 4-3 in overtime Friday in Buffalo.

Rickard Rakell also scored and Jake Guentzel added two assists for the Penguins, who are 12-2-2 in their past 16 games.

Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith, who had not played since Nov. 26, made 37 saves.

Peyton Krebs scored for the Sabres, who are 5-3-2 in their past 10. Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sabres played without top-line winger Jeff Skinner, who earlier Saturday was suspended for three games by the NHL. Skinner received a match penalty because of a cross-check to the face of Guentzel late in Friday's game.

Also out for Buffalo was defenseman Henri Jokiharju, who got hurt Friday but was able to finish that game.

Pittsburgh top defenseman Kris Letang returned, remarkably just 12 days after he had a stroke for the second time in his career.

Fellow Pittsburgh defenseman Jeff Petry left late in the third because of an apparent left wrist injury.

Rakell opened the scoring on a power play at 4:22 of the first. From the left circle, he deposited a third rebound as the Penguins got off rapid-fire shots.

That gave the Penguins power-play goals in five straight games.

At 6:51 of the first, Crosby increased Pittsburgh's lead to 2-0. Guentzel, from near the right corner, sent a backhand pass behind the net to Crosby along the end boards. Crosby moved out just past the left post and planted a backhander.

The assist gave Guentzel a seven-game point streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 11:00 of the third, Casey Fitzgerald let loose a blast from the right point, and Krebs deflected it in from above the crease to pull Buffalo to within 2-1.

Crosby restored the two-goal cushion with 1:38 left in regulation on a far-side shot from the left hash marks.

--Field Level Media

Dec 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens (24) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens (24) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Zemgus Girgensons (28) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Zemgus Girgensons (28) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media