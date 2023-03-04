Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Shayne Gostisbehere scores vs. ex-team as 'Canes rout Coyotes

Sebastian Aho registered two goals and an assist, Shayne Gostisbehere scored in his Carolina debut and the Hurricanes defeated the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.

Mar 3, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save in front of Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save in front of Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 04, 2023 04:19 AM

Sebastian Aho registered two goals and an assist, Shayne Gostisbehere scored in his Carolina debut and the Hurricanes defeated the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.

Brent Burns recorded a career-high four assists for the Hurricanes, who had lost two in a row. Carolina's Martin Necas produced a goal and two assists, Jaccob Slavin had a goal and an assist and Antti Raanta made 17 saves.

Paul Stastny also scored and Andrei Svechnikov notched two assists for Carolina, which won for the sixth time in its past seven road games.

Gostisbehere, acquired Wednesday from the Coyotes in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick, netted a power-play goal and played 16:54 against his former team.

Lawson Crouse scored his 20th goal of the season for the Coyotes, who have lost four of their past five games, and Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hurricanes, looking to bounce back from a 3-2 road loss against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, took an early 1-0 lead. Burns zipped a pass across the slot and Stastny fired into an open net just 2:20 into the first period.

Aho made it 2-0 at 8:57 of the first when he squeezed past a defender, skated in on a breakaway and scored through the five-hole after nearly losing the puck.

Slavin blasted in a one-timer off the post from the right point to make it 3-0 at 5:43 of the second period.

Crouse got Arizona on the board when he got to a loose puck in the slot, turned and fired a wrist shot past Raanta at 10:41 of the middle period.

Carolina then broke it open with a pair of power-play goals.

Gostisbehere made it 4-1, taking a pass from Necas at the point and skating into the left faceoff circle before firing a wrist shot. Aho scored his 28th goal of the season, this one from the right circle on a wrist shot at 14:37.

Necas scored the Hurricanes' third power-play goal of the game at 1:47 of the third period on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Burns.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Mar 3, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) passes the puck by Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 3, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) passes the puck by Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (41) looks on against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 3, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (41) looks on against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) passes the puck by Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 3, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) passes the puck by Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 3, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) warms up before a game against the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights edge Devils on Shea Theodore's shootout goal
Shea Theodore scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout and Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night in Las Vegas.
March 04, 2023 05:14 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 3, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (27) reacts after scoring a goal during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mason McTavish's tiebreaking goal helps Ducks down Canadiens
Mason McTavish scored midway through the third period to break a tie and Derek Grant collected two assists as the host Anaheim Ducks claimed a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.
March 04, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 3, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto (56) and Winnipeg Jets forward Karson Kuhlman (20) battle for a loose puck during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 4-point night carries Oilers past Jets
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and two assists in a 6-3 win for the Edmonton Oilers against the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
March 04, 2023 03:56 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 3, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) juggles the puck during warm-ups prior to the game against the Seattle Kraken at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kraken stay hot on road, beat Blue Jackets 4-2
Jared McCann and Alex Wennberg each had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the host Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Friday night.
March 04, 2023 02:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media