Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Sharks tie it late, upend Jets in overtime

Logan Couture scored in overtime after assisting on Tomas Hertl's late game-tying goal as the San Jose Sharks outlasted the host Winnipeg Jets, 3-2, on Monday night.

Mar 6, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Steven Lorentz (16) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich (33) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Steven Lorentz (16) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich (33) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 07, 2023 03:02 AM

Logan Couture scored in overtime after assisting on Tomas Hertl's late game-tying goal as the San Jose Sharks outlasted the host Winnipeg Jets, 3-2, on Monday night.

Steven Lorentz also scored for San Jose while Erik Karlsson added two helpers. Sharks goalie James Reimer was rock solid throughout, turning aside 36 shots.

Nino Niederreiter and Nate Schmidt found the back of the net for Winnipeg. Jets netminder David Rittich made 21 saves.

The Sharks were able to get on the board first. Rittich had trouble hanging onto a soft rebound, allowed off a floating shot put toward the net by Oskar Lindblom. The elusive puck found the stick of Lorentz, who squeezed it into the net with 5:47 left in the first.

The Jets refocused and began pushing hard in the second period. While spinning around in the high slot, Niederreiter opened the scoring for Winnipeg, potting the 200th goal of his career and first as a Jet, knotting the game at 1-1 with 13:55 remaining in the stanza.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jets finally got another past Reimer in the third. Schmidt, back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch when the Jets hosted the Oilers on Saturday, put the puck in the top corner after a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers behind the net, just after the Jets' sixth power play of the night expired. It was Schmidt's 200th career point.

The Sharks wouldn't go away, finishing off a late push with 11 seconds left in regulation off a faceoff win that led to a goal from the right dot by Hertl, sending the game to overtime tied 2-2.

San Jose would grab momentum and stun the Jets only 1:21 into the extra frame, with Couture sealing the victory in all alone. Karlsson assisted on the goal, his second helper in a span of 1:32.

--Field Level Media

Mar 6, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) pokes the puck away from Winnipeg Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov (7) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 6, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) pokes the puck away from Winnipeg Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov (7) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Kevin Stenlund (28) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) look for a rebound after San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) stops a shot in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 6, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Kevin Stenlund (28) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) look for a rebound after San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) stops a shot in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) warms up before a game against the San Jose Sharks at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 6, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) warms up before a game against the San Jose Sharks at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 6, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) and goaltender Alex Stalock (32) follow the puck after a shot on goal from the Ottawa Senators in the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Blackhawks extend dominance of Sens in shutout
Seth Jones scored a pair of second-period goals and Anders Bjork had three assists to back a 35-save shutout from Alex Stalock and lift the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-0 rout of the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.
March 07, 2023 03:50 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames center Jonathan Huberdeau (10) and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) celebrates a goal scored by left wing Nick Ritchie (27) against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Flames give up lead, but edge Stars in waning seconds
Tyler Toffoli scored the game-winning goal with 6.2 seconds remaining in regulation to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday and snap a five-game winless skid.
March 07, 2023 03:41 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 6, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) on the ice during warmups before a game against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Connor McDavid nets two more goals as Oilers nip Sabres
Connor McDavid scored two goals, including the game-winner early in the third period, to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.
March 07, 2023 02:45 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 5, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; A Colorado Avalanche fans shows off their pride flag on pride night in the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Yanni Gourde scores OT winner as Kraken sink Avalanche
Yanni Gourde scored 1:24 into overtime, Alex Wennberg and Brandon Tanev also scored and the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in Denver on Sunday night.
March 06, 2023 03:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media