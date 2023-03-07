Sharks tie it late, upend Jets in overtime

Logan Couture scored in overtime after assisting on Tomas Hertl's late game-tying goal as the San Jose Sharks outlasted the host Winnipeg Jets, 3-2, on Monday night.

Steven Lorentz also scored for San Jose while Erik Karlsson added two helpers. Sharks goalie James Reimer was rock solid throughout, turning aside 36 shots.

Nino Niederreiter and Nate Schmidt found the back of the net for Winnipeg. Jets netminder David Rittich made 21 saves.

The Sharks were able to get on the board first. Rittich had trouble hanging onto a soft rebound, allowed off a floating shot put toward the net by Oskar Lindblom. The elusive puck found the stick of Lorentz, who squeezed it into the net with 5:47 left in the first.

The Jets refocused and began pushing hard in the second period. While spinning around in the high slot, Niederreiter opened the scoring for Winnipeg, potting the 200th goal of his career and first as a Jet, knotting the game at 1-1 with 13:55 remaining in the stanza.

The Jets finally got another past Reimer in the third. Schmidt, back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch when the Jets hosted the Oilers on Saturday, put the puck in the top corner after a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers behind the net, just after the Jets' sixth power play of the night expired. It was Schmidt's 200th career point.

The Sharks wouldn't go away, finishing off a late push with 11 seconds left in regulation off a faceoff win that led to a goal from the right dot by Hertl, sending the game to overtime tied 2-2.

San Jose would grab momentum and stun the Jets only 1:21 into the extra frame, with Couture sealing the victory in all alone. Karlsson assisted on the goal, his second helper in a span of 1:32.

--Field Level Media