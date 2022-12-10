Sharks score twice in 8 seconds, pull away from Ducks

Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored goals eight seconds apart in the second period and Eetu Makiniemi made 23 saves in his first career NHL start as the visiting San Jose Sharks earned a 6-1 victory Friday over the Anaheim Ducks.

Timo Meier, Scott Harrington, Nick Bonino and Steven Lorentz also scored for the Sharks, who jumped out to a 4-0 lead while ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Benning, Tomas Hertl and Alexander Barabanov had two assists apiece, and Meier and Karlson each had an assist.

Trevor Zegras scored a goal for the Ducks, who lost three days after ending a six-game losing streak with an overtime victory against the Carolina Hurricanes.

John Gibson made 15 saves on 19 shots in two periods for Anaheim, which has just one regulation win all season and is last in the NHL with 17 points. Anthony Stolarz replaced Gibson to start the third period, and stopped seven of the eight shots he faced.

The Sharks took a 1-0 lead at 10:18 of the first period when Meier scored his 14th goal of the season from point-blank range off a centering pass from Karlsson.

San Jose doubled the lead at 6:19 of the second period when Harrington's blast from the deep slot snapped the stick of Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler and redirected into the Anaheim goal. It was Harrington's first of the season.

The Sharks built a commanding 4-0 lead when Karlsson scored at 7:53 of the second period, his 12th, on a power play and Sturm scored eight seconds later on a rebound off the boards from behind the Ducks' goal, his seventh. Karlsson has 37 points to lead all NHL defensemen.

Zegras gave the Ducks their lone goal at 9:37 of the second period, his 10th.

Bonino scored into an empty net at 16:18 of the third period, his third, and Lorentz added his own 25 seconds later with Stolarz back on the ice, his third.

Makiniemi, who made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday during the Sharks' overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks, is the fourth goalie to start a game for San Jose this season.

Brothers Jaycob Megna of the Sharks and Jayson Megna of the Ducks played against each other in an NHL game for the first time.

