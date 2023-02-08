Sharks' OT win ends Lightning's record home streak

Timo Meier scored on a feed from Erik Karlsson in overtime as the San Jose Sharks rallied past Tampa Bay 4-3 on Tuesday night, snapping the Lightning's franchise-record, 12-game home winning streak.

The Sharks controlled play for most of the three-on-three session, and Karlsson helped the visitors post their second straight win with a slick diagonal pass that Meier easily netted at 2:19.

Meier finished with two goals and an assist while Karlsson notched a goal and two helpers. Jonah Gadjovich tallied for the San Jose, which won for just the second time in the past 10 matchups (2-7-1) against the Lightning.

Tomas Hertl had a pair of assists, and Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 34 shots as his club moved to 3-6 in games ended in overtime this season.

Brayden Point scored twice in Tampa Bay's three-goal first period, and Ross Colton also tallied. Nikita Kucherov had two assists, and Brian Elliott made 18 saves. The Lightning lost for the first time in six overtime decisions.

Colton was injured after blocking a shot late in the Lightning's 7-1 road loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday. However, he potted his 11th goal at 2:10 of the first period when he zipped around Kahkonen.

The NHL's leading defenseman into terms of points, Karlsson evened the contest 1-1 at 6:28 of the first, just five seconds into the Sharks' opening power play after a faceoff win by Hertl.

On the home side's second man advantage, Point finished a dish from Kucherov, hitting the net for the 30th time at 9:21. The center reached the 30-goal plateau for the third time in his seven-year career.

He added another after a series of great passing plays at 16:44 of the first. The Lightning carried a 3-1 lead and a 17-7 shot advantage into the locker room.

For the second time, San Jose scored off the opening faceoff on a power play. Meier notched his 29th goal just five seconds into the man advantage to make it 3-2 at 16:23 of the second.

On his 33rd birthday, Steven Stamkos appeared to re-establish the two-goal lead with a wicked shot, but the Sharks challenged that Point brought the puck in offside. The officials made a quick review and overturned the Lightning captain's goal.

At 2:19 of the third, Gadjovich tied it at 3 when he deflected Scott Harrington's blast over Elliott for his third marker.

