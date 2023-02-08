ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sharks' OT win ends Lightning's record home streak

Timo Meier scored on a feed from Erik Karlsson in overtime as the San Jose Sharks rallied past Tampa Bay 4-3 on Tuesday night, snapping the Lightning's franchise-record, 12-game home winning streak.

Feb 7, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates after he scores against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates after he scores against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 08, 2023 02:18 AM
Share

Timo Meier scored on a feed from Erik Karlsson in overtime as the San Jose Sharks rallied past Tampa Bay 4-3 on Tuesday night, snapping the Lightning's franchise-record, 12-game home winning streak.

The Sharks controlled play for most of the three-on-three session, and Karlsson helped the visitors post their second straight win with a slick diagonal pass that Meier easily netted at 2:19.

Meier finished with two goals and an assist while Karlsson notched a goal and two helpers. Jonah Gadjovich tallied for the San Jose, which won for just the second time in the past 10 matchups (2-7-1) against the Lightning.

Tomas Hertl had a pair of assists, and Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 34 shots as his club moved to 3-6 in games ended in overtime this season.

Brayden Point scored twice in Tampa Bay's three-goal first period, and Ross Colton also tallied. Nikita Kucherov had two assists, and Brian Elliott made 18 saves. The Lightning lost for the first time in six overtime decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colton was injured after blocking a shot late in the Lightning's 7-1 road loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday. However, he potted his 11th goal at 2:10 of the first period when he zipped around Kahkonen.

The NHL's leading defenseman into terms of points, Karlsson evened the contest 1-1 at 6:28 of the first, just five seconds into the Sharks' opening power play after a faceoff win by Hertl.

On the home side's second man advantage, Point finished a dish from Kucherov, hitting the net for the 30th time at 9:21. The center reached the 30-goal plateau for the third time in his seven-year career.

He added another after a series of great passing plays at 16:44 of the first. The Lightning carried a 3-1 lead and a 17-7 shot advantage into the locker room.

For the second time, San Jose scored off the opening faceoff on a power play. Meier notched his 29th goal just five seconds into the man advantage to make it 3-2 at 16:23 of the second.

On his 33rd birthday, Steven Stamkos appeared to re-establish the two-goal lead with a wicked shot, but the Sharks challenged that Point brought the puck in offside. The officials made a quick review and overturned the Lightning captain's goal.

At 2:19 of the third, Gadjovich tied it at 3 when he deflected Scott Harrington's blast over Elliott for his third marker.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Feb 7, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) is congratulated after he scored a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 7, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) is congratulated after he scored a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) skates with the puck as San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) defends during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 7, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) skates with the puck as San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) defends during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) is congratulated after he scored a goalagainst the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 7, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) is congratulated after he scored a goalagainst the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 7, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks honor the late Bobby Hull before the game against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Frank Vatrano helps Ducks end skid vs. Blackhawks in OT
Frank Vatrano scored 2:15 into overtime to lift the visiting Anaheim Ducks to a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.
February 08, 2023 03:16 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 7, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights win, holding Predators to season-low 17 shots
William Carrier, Chandler Stephenson and Phil Kessel each had a goal and assist and the visiting Vegas Golden Knights held the Nashville Predators to a season-low 17 shots on goal en route to a 5-1 victory on Tuesday night.
February 08, 2023 03:05 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 7, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Pius Suter (24) skates with the puck chased by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Oilers top Red Wings, stretch points streak to 9
Warren Foegele scored two second-period goals and the visiting Edmonton Oilers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.
February 08, 2023 02:30 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 7, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) skates with the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Islanders blank Kraken for fourth straight win
Samuel Bolduc and Bo Horvat scored milestone goals and Ilya Sorokin stopped all 31 shots he faced Tuesday night for the host New York Islanders, who continued surging with a 4-0 win over the Seattle Kraken.
February 08, 2023 02:20 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media