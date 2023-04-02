Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Sharks' offense comes to life in win over Coyotes

Noah Gregor recorded his first career hat trick and Erik Karlsson tied a career high with four assists to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 7-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Tempe, Ariz.

By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:12 AM

Noah Gregor recorded his first career hat trick and Erik Karlsson tied a career high with four assists to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 7-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Logan Couture had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Peterson, Kyle Criscuolo and Danil Gushchin also scored for the Sharks, who have won three straight games for just the second time this season.

Nico Sturm had two assists and Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves for San Jose (22-39-15, 59 points), which will miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

The Sharks scored on three of their seven man-advantage opportunities.

J.J. Moser and Milos Kelemen scored for the Coyotes (27-37-13, 67 points), who have dropped seven straight games (0-5-2). Arizona will miss the playoffs for the third straight season.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Sharks leading 3-1 after the first period, Gushchin extended the advantage with his first career goal in his NHL debut. He scored on the power play off assists from Karlsson and Jacob MacDonald just 1:41 into the second period.

Gregor scored off Sturm's assist to make it 5-1 with 12 minutes left in the game.

Couture's power-play goal off assists from Tomas Hertl and Karlsson pushed the lead to 6-1 just over two minutes later.

After Gregor completed his hat trick off assists from Kevin Labanc and Karlsson at the 14:47 mark, the Coyotes capped the scoring when Kelemen scored the first goal of his career with 4:50 left in the game. Jack McBain and Brett Ritchie assisted on the play.

The Sharks needed just 90 seconds to take a 1-0 lead when Gregor wristed a pass from Sturm past Ivan Prosvetov, who finished with 24 saves.

San Jose doubled its advantage on the power play at the 8:38 mark. After getting the puck from Karlsson, Couture centered a pass to Peterson, who one-timed it from the slot into the back of the net.

Criscuolo made it 3-0 when he scored on a breakaway for his first career goal in his first game as a Shark at the 13:02 mark of the first period.

The Coyotes pulled to within 3-1 on Moser's power-play goal off assists from Matias Maccelli and Victor Soderstrom with 2:53 left in the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

What to read next
Apr 1, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Gavin Bayreuther (15) reaches for the puck of a Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Michael Hutchinson (31) save against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers blast Columbus 7-0 behind Carter Verhaeghe’s 4 goals
Carter Verhaeghe recorded a natural hat trick to highlight his career-high four-goal performance on Saturday, lifting the visiting Florida Panthers to a 7-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
April 02, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) skates against Seattle Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz (17) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Pheonix Copley stout for Kings in win over Kraken
Carl Grundstrom scored what proved to be the decisive goal in the third period and the visiting Los Angeles Kings defeated the Seattle Kraken 3-1 Saturday night.
April 02, 2023 04:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers. forward Connor McDavid (97) and Anaheim Ducks defensemen Scott Harrington (17) chase a loose puck during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Leon Draisaitl (3 goals), Jack Campbell (36 saves) help Oilers blank Ducks
Leon Draisaitl scored three goals and Jack Campbell made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-0 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.
April 02, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 1, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Knights zip past Wild to reach 100 points
Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, Jack Eichel dealt two helpers and the Vegas Golden Knights surpassed the 100-point mark with a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild in Las Vegas.
April 02, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT