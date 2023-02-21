Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Sharks blank Kraken to pick up rare home win

Evgeny Svechnikov and Logan Couture each had a goal and an assist as the San Jose Sharks earned a rare home victory, defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-0 in a Monday matinee.

Feb 20, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken players stand for the national anthem before the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 20, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken players stand for the national anthem before the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Edwards/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 20, 2023 10:55 PM

Evgeny Svechnikov and Logan Couture each had a goal and an assist as the San Jose Sharks earned a rare home victory, defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-0 in a Monday matinee.

Noah Gregor and Michael Eyssimont also scored, Erik Karlsson had two assists and goaltender James Reimer made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season for San Jose, which improved its NHL-worst home record to 6-14-7.

Martin Jones, who played in San Jose from 2015-21, stopped 19 of 23 shots for the Kraken, who had a four-game points streak (3-0-1) snapped and missed a chance to move into a first-place tie with Vegas in the Pacific Division.

Seattle outshot the Sharks 6-5 in a scoreless first period.

Couture opened the scoring at 10:45 of the second off a faceoff with Seattle's Yanni Gourde, sliding the puck past an unsuspecting Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Svechnikov scored unassisted at 16:08 after picking off a clearing attempt by Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn at the top of the right faceoff circle. Svechnikov skated open alone on net and Jones made the initial save, but Svechnikov was able to chip his own rebound just over the goalie's right leg pad.

The Sharks made it 3-0 at 19:42 of the second. Svechnikov left a drop pass for Gregor just inside the blue line along the left-wing boards. Gregor skated into the faceoff circle before unleashing a low wrist shot that beat Jones just inside the near post.

Eyssimont capped the scoring at 16:57 of the third, assisted by Couture and Karlsson.

The Sharks' attack was lacking bite as forwards Timo Meier (upper-body injury) and Tomas Hertl (personal reasons) both sat out. Coach David Quinn said Meier was day-to-day, while he indicated Hertl is expected to return for Thursday's game against Nashville.

The second meeting of the season between the division rivals was nothing like the first, an 8-5 victory by host Seattle on Nov. 23.

--Field Level Media

Feb 20, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Daniel Sprong (91) stops on the ice against San Jose Sharks defenseman Scott Harrington (4) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 20, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Daniel Sprong (91) stops on the ice against San Jose Sharks defenseman Scott Harrington (4) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 20, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) and San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) battle for the puck during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 20, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) and San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) battle for the puck during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 20, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg (21) stand in the face off circle during a stoppage of play in the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 20, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg (21) stand in the face off circle during a stoppage of play in the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 20, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Flyers hold on to beat Flames, snap losing skid
Wade Allison scored a third-period game winner as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers recovered from a blown lead to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 and snap a three-game losing skid.
February 20, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 20, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save in the first period against the Anaheim Ducks at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Carter Verhaeghe scores in OT as Panthers get past Ducks
Carter Verhaeghe stole the puck and scored on a breakaway 1:42 into overtime as the host Florida Panthers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Monday afternoon at Sunrise, Fla.
February 20, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 20, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) scores on Ottawa Senators goaltender Kevin Mandolese (70) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
David Pastrnak, Bruins defeat Sens for fourth straight win
David Pastrnak scored in both the second and third periods to reach and surpass the 40-goal marker as the Boston Bruins downed the visiting Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Monday afternoon.
February 20, 2023 08:05 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 6, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) and center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) talk between plays in the third period during a game against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes topple Jackets in OT, extend point streak
Barrett Hayton scored with 3:00 left in overtime, and the Arizona Coyotes increased their longest point streak in 11 years to nine games with a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night in Tempe, Ariz.
February 20, 2023 03:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media