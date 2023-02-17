Seth Jarvis racks up hat trick as Hurricanes dump Canadiens

Seth Jarvis clinched his first career hat trick during the Carolina Hurricanes' four-goal burst in the third period of a 6-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Sebastian Aho broke a tie 2:05 into the third period, and then Jarvis and Jordan Staal followed with goals across the next three minutes. Jarvis' third goal of the game came with 19.8 seconds remaining.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi had Carolina's first goal, and the Hurricanes won their second in a row and ninth in their last 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov had three assists and Brent Burns supplied two for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 20 saves.

Michael Pezzetta and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for the Canadiens, who had a three-game winning streak snapped as they began a four-game road swing. Sam Montembeault made 35 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarvis, who had just two goals since Dec. 17, reached the 11-goal mark with his first multi-goal game of the season and third of his career.

Pezzetta opened the scoring with his fourth goal just 3:24 into the game.

Kotkaniemi's ninth goal of the season came on a breakaway opportunity, converting at 12:14 of the first period. He has two goals in the last three games, matching his total from the previous 16 games.

Kotkaniemi, who was signed away from the Canadiens via an offer sheet in September 2021, has a point in each of his three career games against Montreal.

Jarvis had his first goal of the game at 14:47 of the first period.

Harvey-Pinard converted on a Montreal power play at 15:01 of the second period, giving him seven goals in 11 games since arriving from the minor leagues this season.

Montreal had eight shots on goal in each of the first two periods, while Carolina had 17 in the first period.

A pregame ceremony was held for the induction of former Carolina goalie Cam Ward into the team's new Hall of Fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media