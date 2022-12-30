SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Senators top Capitals on Alex DeBrincat's goal in OT

Alex DeBrincat scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the host Washington Capitals 4-3 on Thursday.

Dec 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Sonny Milano (15) and Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Holden (5) battle for the puck in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 30, 2022 02:07 AM
Alex DeBrincat scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the host Washington Capitals 4-3 on Thursday.

Jake Sanderson and Tim Stutzle also scored for Ottawa.

Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for Washington, which had a five-game win streak come to an end.

DeBrincat scored the game-winning goal at 1:31 of overtime on a 2-on-0 with Claude Giroux.

Earlier, DeBrincat had tied the game at 3-3 at 14:26 of the third period. It was his 12th goal of the season and came on a primary assist from Shane Pinto.

Before that the teams combined for five goals in the second period.

Ovechkin gave Washington a 1-0 lead 1:15 into the period, getting loose for a breakaway during a Senators line change to score his 23rd goal of the season. It was also the 803rd career goal for Ovechkin.

Strome made it 2-0, firing home a one-timer at 3:37 after a feed from Conor Sheary on the rush.

Sanderson responded for Ottawa and made it 2-1 at 8:30 of the period, sneaking a shot from the point through traffic and past goaltender Darcy Kuemper for his second goal of the season.

Kuznetsov made it 3-1 at 15:56 on a 2-on-1 rush with Ovechkin, but elected to keep the puck himself and shoot for his sixth goal of the season.

Stutzle ended the goal rush with 16 seconds left in the period, finishing off a pass from Giroux, who had made a diving play to force a Washington turnover.

Cam Talbot stopped 20 of 23 shots in the victory. Keumper made 41 saves in the loss.

Keumper was busy on a night where Washington struggled to control the puck. According to the NHL stat sheet, the Capitals committed 15 giveaways compared to zero by Ottawa.

--Field Level Media

