ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Senators slip past skidding Islanders

Shane Pinto and Claude Giroux scored Wednesday night for the host Ottawa Senators, who withstood an injury to starting goalie Cam Talbot to edge the skidding New York Islanders, 2-1.

Jan 25, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) skates to the bench after scoring in thew first period against the New York Islanders at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 25, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) skates to the bench after scoring in thew first period against the New York Islanders at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 26, 2023 01:58 AM
Share

Shane Pinto and Claude Giroux scored Wednesday night for the host Ottawa Senators, who withstood an injury to starting goalie Cam Talbot to edge the skidding New York Islanders, 2-1.

Talbot was credited with the win after stopping all 14 shots he faced before exiting with 11:55 left in the second. Anton Forsberg made 21 saves in relief for the Senators, who won for only the third time in nine games (3-6-0).

Brock Nelson scored in the second for the Islanders, who have lost six straight (0-4-2) and 11 of 13 (2-8-3) this month to fall into 11th place in the Eastern Conference and five points out of the second wild card spot. Goalie Semyon Varlamov recorded 36 saves.

The Senators opened the scoring late in the first, just 10 seconds after a successful penalty kill by the Islanders. Jake Sanderson, nearing the goal line, backhanded a pass to Giroux, whose shot clipped off of and broke the stick of Nelson and bounced to Pinto, who put home the backhand while standing in front of Varlamov with 4:12 left.

A delay of game penalty on Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield 2:58 into the second set up the power play that yielded Giroux's goal. Rookie Ridly Greig fired a shot from above the left faceoff circle and the rebound caromed to Giroux, who dove and poked the rebound past a kneeling Zach Parise as Senators center Derick Brassard leaped in front of Varlamov at the 3:28 mark. The point was the first for Greig.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelson helped generate the Islanders' goal a little under 13 minutes later. The center won a battle for the puck with Alex DeBrincat near the Senators' goal line before passing to Sebastian Aho, whose shot was deflected by Forsberg. The puck bounced off Kyle Palmieri and skittered in the crease before Nelson swooped in and put a shot beyond the stick of Forsberg, who had Greig in front of him, with 3:53 left.

The Islanders pulled Varlamov with about 1:30 left in the third and had several chances with the extra skater, but a shot by Mathew Barzal sailed high and off the glass with about 50 seconds left. Forsberg turned back successive shots by Ryan Pulock and Palmieri with about 25 seconds remaining before gloving a shot from Jean-Gabriel Pageau with 18.6 seconds left.

--Field Level Media

Jan 25, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (17) controls the puck in the first period against the New York Islanders at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 25, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (17) controls the puck in the first period against the New York Islanders at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 25, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders goalie Semyon Valarmov (40) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux (28) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 25, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders goalie Semyon Valarmov (40) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux (28) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 25, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) scores against New York Islanders goalie Semyon Valarmov (40) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 25, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) scores against New York Islanders goalie Semyon Valarmov (40) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle (50) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mitchell Marner lifts Leafs past Rangers in OT
Mitchell Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night.
January 26, 2023 02:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Dougie Hamilton strikes again in OT as Devils edge Knights
Dougie Hamilton scored the tying goal with 1:10 left in regulation before netting a power-play goal in overtime for the second straight game as the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday in Newark, N.J.
January 25, 2023 05:12 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland (8) steals the puck from Chicago Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell (43) during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks open new era on high note, best Blackhawks
Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice, and the host Vancouver Canucks supplied new coach Rick Tocchet with a win in his first game by beating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday.
January 25, 2023 04:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) reaches for the puck in the first period against the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche fend off Capitals for sixth straight win
Artturi Lehkonen, Alex Newhook and Andrew Cogliano scored goals, Alexandar Georgiev had 37 saves and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Denver on Tuesday night.
January 25, 2023 04:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media