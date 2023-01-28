ADVERTISEMENT

Senators rout short-handed Maple Leafs, 6-2

Jan 27, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Bobby McMann (74) skates Ottawa Senators during the warmup at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 28, 2023 01:56 AM
Brady Tkachuk scored twice and the visiting Ottawa Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 Friday night.

Claude Giroux added a goal and an assist for the Senators, who have won two in a row. Thomas Chabot, Derick Brassard and Drake Batherson also scored for Ottawa and Tim Stutzle added two assists. Anton Forsberg stopped 31 shots.

Joey Anderson and William Nylander scored for the Maple Leafs, who are 2-1-0 to start their five-game homestand.

Ilya Samsonov, making his fifth straight start, made 28 saves. It was his first loss in regulation this season at home, where he is now 14-1-1.

Matt Murray was expected to start in goal for Toronto but suffered an apparent injury during warmups.

Toronto also played without Auston Matthews, who will be out at least three weeks with a sprained knee.

Chabot scored his eighth goal of the season at 1:32 of the first period with each team playing with four skaters. Stutzle made a shoulder fake before setting up the onrushing Chabot with a pass into the slot. Tkachuk and Toronto's Michael Bunting were serving roughing penalties.

Anderson tied the game with his second goal of the season at 7:15 of the first on a shot from the left circle. Alexander Kerfoot made the pass.

Tkachuk tipped in Travis Hamonic's shot 23 seconds into the second period.

Nylander scored his 27th on a power play at 2:44 of the second, batting in a puck that was loose in the crease after a shot by John Tavares. Nikita Zaitsev was off for tripping.

Brassard was given credit for his seventh goal of the season on a power play at 9:57 of the second when Toronto defenseman Timothy Liljegren knocked the puck into his own goal. Pontus Holmberg was off for tripping.

Batherson scored his 15th goal on a blast from the left circle at 16:37 of the second to extend Ottawa's lead to 4-2.

Tkachuk scored his 19th goal of the season from the right circle at 3:31 of the third period after a Toronto turnover. Giroux added his 17th goal of the season on a nifty solo effort at 14:53 of the third.

--Field Level Media

