Senators rally late, stun Flames in overtime

Tim Stutzle scored 1:55 into overtime to cap off a four-point night and give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 comeback win over the visiting Calgary Flames on Monday.

By Field Level Media
February 14, 2023 02:41 AM
Down 3-1 with 2:14 of regulation time remaining, the Senators equalized on two goals within a 46-second span. Drake Batherson pounced on a loose puck at 17:46 of the third period, and Alex DeBrincat's bad-angle shot found its way into the net at the 18:32 mark.

With all the momentum on Ottawa's side, Stutzle sealed the improbable victory with his 23rd goal of the season.

Stutzle had assists on all three of the Senators' earlier goals, and the forward matched a personal best with four points in a game. He accomplished the for the fourth time in his career, with three of those games coming in the past five games.

The Senators are 5-1-0 in their last six games.

DeBrincat and Brady Tkachuk each had a goal and an assist for Ottawa.

Mads Sogaard was a huge reason the Senators were able to keep things within range of a comeback, as the 22-year-old goaltender stopped 34 of 37 shots in his fourth career NHL game. Sogaard is Ottawa's starting goalie for the moment as Cam Talbot (lower-body injury) still at least 10 days away from returning and Anton Forsberg (two MCL tears) is likely done for the season.

For Calgary, Dillon Dube scored two goals and Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist.

Dube has six points in his last two games. The forward has a career-best four points (one goal, three assists) in the Flames' 7-2 road win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

The hard-luck loss continued Calgary's lack of success in close games. The Flames are 12-9-11 in one-goal games this season, with the 20 combined one-goal losses leading the NHL.

The Flames controlled much of the game, outshooting the Senators by a 37-25 margin. Ottawa went without a shot on goal for a 17:55 stretch of play bridging the first and second periods.

Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 21 of 25 shots.

--Field Level Media

