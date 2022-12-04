SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Senators keep rolling as Sharks' woes continue

Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 win over the visiting San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

By Field Level Media
December 04, 2022 02:22 AM
Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 win over the visiting San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist for the Senators, who have won four of their past five games. Brady Tkachuk scored his fifth goal in his past five games and Thomas Chabot also scored. Anton Forsberg made 35 saves.

Tomas Hertl scored twice for the Sharks, who have lost five of six (1-4-1). Kaapo Kahkonen made 34 saves. Hertl has four goals in his past three games.

The Senators went 3-for-5 on the power play, while the Sharks were 1-for-4.

Hertl gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 7:26 of the first period on a power play. Alexander Barabanov's shot deflected off the back wall to Hertl on the opposite side of the net and he slid the puck past Forsberg.

Tkachuk tied it at 10:25 during a power play when he knocked in a loose puck in front of the crease.

Hertl struck again at 11:03 to make it 2-1 Sharks. Kevin Labanc entered the zone and passed across ice to Erik Karlsson in the right circle. Karlsson centered to Hertl going to the net and he beat Forsberg from the slot.

Giroux evened the score at 2 when he got to an errant Sharks pass in the slot and sent a high one-timer past Kahkonen at 5:22 of the second period.

Stutzle received a pass across the crease from Drake Batherson during a power play and buried it to give the Senators their first lead, 3-2, at 16:40.

The Senators pushed the lead to 4-2 at 5:18 of the third when Chabot scored on a power-play one-timer from the right circle thanks to a pass from Mathieu Joseph.

Giroux made it 5-2 at 15:45, scoring on a breakaway off a pass from Tyler Motte.

--Field Level Media

